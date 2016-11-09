New graphics cards aim to streamline your creative workflow

With the way in which art directors and creative professionals create content continuing to evolve, it makes sense that they need new tools to meet their ever-changing demands. To meet this expectation, Radeon announced their new Radeon Pro WX series of graphics cards yesterday, which represent a revolutionary approach to content creation, including features that cater to the rise of real-time game engines in professional settings, the emergence of virtual reality, and the explosion of open-source tools and applications.

“Radeon Pro represents a powerful shift towards a holistic approach to design and content creation, giving our customers full creative autonomy, the opportunity to realise gains across the entire ecosystem, and the ability to create free of constraint from proprietary tools,” said Ogi Brkic, general manager, professional graphics, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD.

“Our line of professional workstation graphics hardware, the Radeon Pro WX Series, is designed to empower the next-generation of exceptional content, intersecting new industry inflection points and enabling creators of all kinds to deliver the art of the impossible,” he adds.

Three solid options

The Radeon Pro WX Series is split into three graphics cards which will be steadily released throughout November. First up is the Radeon Pro WX 4100 graphics card, which is touted as the world's fastest low-profile workstation graphics GPU. Available from November 10th at $399, the Radeon™ Pro WX 4100 graphics cards delivers the exceptional performance CAD professionals are looking for in a sleek and quiet small form factor.

The Radeon™ Pro WX 4100 graphics card is the first low-profile workstation graphics card to break the 2 TFLOPS single precision compute performance barrier, over 2.4X the performance of competing cards in its class while consuming nearly identical amounts of power. With 4GB of GDDR5 memory and 16 compute units (1024 stream processors), users can drive four 4K monitors or a single 5K monitor at 60 Hz, a feature which competing low-profile CAD focused cards in its class can’t touch.

Also out on November 10th is the Radeon Pro WX 7100, retailing at $799. The Radeon™ Pro WX 7100 graphics card delivers 5.7 TFLOPS of single precision floating point performance in a single slot, and is designed to meet the needs of professional VR content creators.

Equipped with 8GB GDDR5 memory and 36 compute units (2304 Stream Processors) the Radeon Pro WX 7100 is a powerful graphics solution for high-quality visualisation workloads, boasting up to 45 percent more performance than competing cards in its class in Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS™ 2015. As VR usage continues to grow in design, manufacturing, media and entertainment workflows, the Radeon Pro WX 7100 delivers the performance needed to drive user experiences to new levels of immersion.

Finally, the Radeon Pro WX 5100 graphics card will go on sale from November 18 for $499. It's the fastest workstation card in its class, delivering up to a groundbreaking 3.9 TFLOPS of single precision compute performance while using just 75 watts of power. As game engines have become more commonplace in today’s immersive computing era, integrating themselves alongside traditional design applications and proprietary renderers, professionals are demanding more powerful solutions.

The Radeon™ Pro WX 5100 graphics card delivers the necessary performance in spades, with 8GB of GDDR5 memory and 28 compute units (1792 stream processors) for 41 percent faster performance in Siemens PLM Software NX™ than competing cards in its class, and exceptional high-fidelity, high-resolution real-time visualisation for key industries such as automotive and architecture.