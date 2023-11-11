Three of our favourite graphics cards already have Black Friday deals

Black Friday graphics card deals are here. While deals on the very latest options are few and far between, fortunately the days of a severe shortage are over, and we've spotted three of our favourite graphics cards on sale with decent discounts.

The best Black Friday graphics cards deals so far include $109 off our pick as the best graphics card overall, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070Ti (and £50 off in the UK). We've also picked out decent deals on a budget graphics card and a higher-end factory overclocked RTX 4080.

If you'd prefer a powerful laptop with integrated graphics that are efficient enough to handle heavy creative workloads, see our pick of the best MacBook Black Friday deals.

The best Black Friday graphics card deal overall

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: $899.99 $791.99 at Amazon

Save $109: The release of the GeForce 4090 last year means we're finally getting more discounts on older cards, including the excellent 4070 Ti. This is still our pick as the best graphics card overall for most people since it's a fantastic all-rounder, from creative workloads like 3D rendering to hard core gaming.

The best budget Black Friday graphics card deal

MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: $529 $499 at Amazon

Save $30: This isn't a massive deal, but the 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was already a reasonably priced graphics card that offers plenty of punch for its price and is a great option for those with less powerful CPUs. We rated the best last-gen budget card in our pick of the best budget graphics cards. We found it has no trouble at all running high-quality gaming at 1080p and even 1440p performance is good, although 4K is a bit of a stretch.

The best premium Black Friday graphics card deal

Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Overclock 16GB: $1,599 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $100: If you've got money to splash, the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC an air-cooled, factory overclocked version of the GeForce RTX 4080 Ada. The card has a premium multi-tone metal surface and a cyberpunk look with RGB lighting. It can handle 4K with max settings but at a cheaper price than the RTX 4090. Of course, you'll need a decent CPU to get the most out of it.

The best UK Black Friday graphics card deal

Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 OC 6GB: £659.99 £619.99 at Amazon

Save £50: The GeForce RTX 4070 is our pick as the best best graphic card for gaming for most people thanks the balance between performance and value. It's great value, and Asus puts its own stamp on GPU with RGB lighting and quiet cooling. This is the best price we can find in the UK.

