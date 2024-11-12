The top 3 Walmart Black Friday gaming deals for creative work and play
Walmart has kickstarted its Black Friday sale and gamers have been seriously spoilt.
There's no waiting around for Black Friday this year, as most major retailers have already kicked off their official Black Friday sales, and Walmart is no exception. I've spent the last hour trawling through some of the top Black Friday Walmart deals on gaming tech, including some of the best laptops for game development, and I'm shocked at how big some of these savings are.
For example, I've found a top deal on the MSI Katana (fitted with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU) for $305 off right now at Walmart. This brings the price down to $894 from the original price of $1,199, which is seriously tempting. Pair this with a Samsung monitor and an ergonomic gaming chair and what more do you need?
MSI Katana Gaming Laptop: $1,199 $894 at Walmart
Save $305: As I mentioned above, this is a very fair price on the MSI Katana, especially considering that this 15.6-inch laptop is a top-spec laptop for video editing.
It not only looks stunning, but has a refresh rate of 144Hz, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a very generous 1TB of storage which is ideal for a range of creative workflows, not just gaming.
Samsung Odyssey G5 (34-inch) monitor: $549.99 $229 at Walmart
Save $320.99: This HDR gaming monitor from Samsung is a beauty, and now it's even more appealing with $320 off. The Odyssey line is hugely popular with gamers, and this WQHD 1000R display fills every part of your peripheral vision thanks to its curved edges.
The 165hz refresh rate is also great for a smoother gaming experience with fast responsiveness and the excellent colour accuracy adds to the immersiveness.
EDX Ergonomic Gaming Chair: $299.99 $99.99 at Walmart
Save $200: If you're a gamer-slash-creative-professional, then chances are you spend a lot of hours sat working at a desk. Walmart has a ton of Black Friday deals on gaming chairs right now, but this offer on the ergonomic DX model is one of the best that I've found.
This chair offers lumbar support with multi-functionality including a 360-degree swivel and a reclining backrest for maximum comfort for those longer gaming sessions.
