The top 3 Walmart Black Friday gaming deals for creative work and play

There's no waiting around for Black Friday this year, as most major retailers have already kicked off their official Black Friday sales, and Walmart is no exception. I've spent the last hour trawling through some of the top Black Friday Walmart deals on gaming tech, including some of the best laptops for game development, and I'm shocked at how big some of these savings are.

For example, I've found a top deal on the MSI Katana (fitted with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU) for $305 off right now at Walmart. This brings the price down to $894 from the original price of $1,199, which is seriously tempting. Pair this with a Samsung monitor and an ergonomic gaming chair and what more do you need?

If you're looking for more ways to win at Black Friday, take a look at our helpful hacks, and if you're specifically looking for laptop deals, see our dedicated hub focussing on the best Black Friday laptop deals.

MSI Katana Gaming Laptop: $1,199 $894 at Walmart

Save $305: As I mentioned above, this is a very fair price on the MSI Katana, especially considering that this 15.6-inch laptop is a top-spec laptop for video editing. It not only looks stunning, but has a refresh rate of 144Hz, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a very generous 1TB of storage which is ideal for a range of creative workflows, not just gaming.

Samsung Odyssey G5 (34-inch) monitor: $549.99 $229 at Walmart

Save $320.99: This HDR gaming monitor from Samsung is a beauty, and now it's even more appealing with $320 off. The Odyssey line is hugely popular with gamers, and this WQHD 1000R display fills every part of your peripheral vision thanks to its curved edges. The 165hz refresh rate is also great for a smoother gaming experience with fast responsiveness and the excellent colour accuracy adds to the immersiveness.