YES! Dell XPS 17 laptop gets $550 off in ultimate Cyber Monday deal

The Dell XPS 17 2021 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, with a huge 17-inch screen packed into the body size of a 15-inch laptop. That means it remains ultra-portable, whilst being able to handle everything you could throw at it. We searched high and low for deals on this beauty, but it wasn't easy. Finally, we landed on this deal, direct from Dell, which knocks a marvellous $550 off the price – bringing it from $2,299 to just $1,749 (opens in new tab), the lowest we've seen.

Now, this deal is only available on particular combinations of specs, so you'll have to bear with us. Choose the 12th-gen Intel i7 core processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 16GB of memory and 512 SSD, and you'll bag yourself the above bargain. There are a couple of other winning combinations, but this is the cheapest – and the best value, for our money.

In the UK? There are more deals available, including this Dell XPS 17 offer at Amazon, bringing the same model with the i9 processor, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD down from £3,299 to £2,742.44 – a record-low (opens in new tab).

Not quite what you want? See our Cyber Monday laptops live blog, and our best Dell laptops guide for more info.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 17 2021: $2,299 $1,749 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $550: A huge screen in a suprisingly small body, this laptop is as powerful as it gets for Windows. It's a MacBook Pro contender, and this is an excellent deal on the 12th-gen Intel i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB memory version, with Nvidia GeForce graphics card.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 17 2021: $2,299 $1,749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $550: A brilliant price on a powerful laptop. 12th-gen Intel i9, 1TBGB SSD, 32GB memory version, with Nvidia GeForce graphics card.

If you'd like something a bit different, see the deals we've found for you below:

Today's deals on Dell XPS 17 2021 Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £2,699 (opens in new tab) £2,249 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £2,699 (opens in new tab) £2,599 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Read more: