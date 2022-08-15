Look no further, because this is the best gaming laptop deal you'll find this week. Dell is clearing out its 15.6-inch G15 gaming laptop at just $699.99, reduced from $1,168 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $469 price drop.

While this isn't a super high-end gaming laptop, it packs very impressive specs for this price, and can easily handle 1080p gaming while also serving as a laptop for study or work. It comes with an Intel i5-11260H processor, an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. There pretty much the best specs you're likely to find at this price – particularly the 'TI' version of the RTX 3050.

Dell has a few smaller savings on other configurations too, so check out the other options via the link below. If you're looking for another brand or you're not in the US, see our pick of the best laptops for gaming or see below for the best gaming laptop deals where you are.

The best Dell gaming laptop deal in the US

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,168 $699.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $469: This Dell gaming laptop deal is a fantastic price for the specs on offer. With an Intel Core i5-11260H processor, an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and a 512GB SSD, it can easily handle 1080p gaming while also doubling as a laptop for general work. We think these are the best specs you'll find at this price right now.

If stock runs out on the deals above, or if you live elsewhere, check out all of the best gaming laptop deals below. Make sure you also follow our guide to the best back to school 2022 deals on all kinds of tech.

