Back to school 2021: massive deals on laptops, printers and headphones

The best back to school deals 2021 Jump to the deals you want...

01. Laptop

02. Headphones/speakers

03. Printer

04. Tablets

05. Software deals



September means back to school for kids across most of the northern hemisphere, and this year many will be going back to the actual classroom this time as Covid-19 measures are relaxed. That means it's time to stock up on cheap school supplies. Regardless of whether you're working from home or attending class, we've got a good idea of what you'll need. Whether it's a durable laptop, a cheap iPad, a quality printer or essential clothing, we've uncovered the very best prices for all your back to school supplies.

On this page, we've divided our pick of the best cheap school supplies into categories for you to browse. Just click on the category that's relevant to you, then choose the deal that takes your fancy. Don't miss our round up of the best student discounts available now, as well as our specific guide to Apple back to school sales. There are some great savings to be had. If your child is going back to physical school, you might also want to see where to buy kids face masks. If you need design software ahead of the school year, see how to get Creative Cloud.

Back to School laptop deals

The best Back to School laptop deals: US

Inspiron 15 Laptop: $735.00 $579.99 at Dell

Save $155: A great saving of $155 on a great laptop. The 15ins Dell Inspiron 15 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. You'll need to move fast because Dell deals don't last long.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7: $799.00 $659.00 at Adorama

Save $140: This compact 14-inch Ultrabook boasts a ton of high-end features available at value pricing. All-day battery life, brilliant audio, a dedicated GPU and plenty of ports make it one of the best Ultrabooks at under $1,000.

MacBook Air + free AirPods: $899.00 at Apple

Save $159: Apple is offering AirPods with several products, including the great 13in MacBook Air with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. You'll need to qualify for an Apple student discount.



View Deal

HP 11.6in Chromebook: $259.00 $169.00 at Best Buy

Save $90: Best Buy has $90 off this budget Chromebook, which does the job for internet browsing and daily computing tasks. Perfect for taking to the classroom and back



View Deal

The best Back to School laptop deals: UK

Inspiron 15 £459.00 £379.00 at Dell

Save £80: Get £80 off this great 15.6-inch Dell laptop that comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Hurry though, because Dell deals tend to sell out fast!

View Deal

ASUS VivoBook S14 £799.00 £549.00 at Currys

Save £250: If you're looking for an elegant but solid and versatile laptop, this is a very attractive deal. The reliable Asus VivoBook S14 gives you 8GB RAM, 512 GB storage, 14in Full HD LED screen and up to 24 hours battery life.

View Deal

HP ENVY 13ins £849.00 £709.00 at Currys

Save £250: The Envy 13 subnotebook is a compact device with a lot of features. Its Intel quad-core processor from and dedicated graphics card and a 400 nits display make for a solid laptop for mobile work and entertainment.

View Deal

Back to School headphones/speakers deals

The best Back to School headphones deals: US

Sony Wireless headphones: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20: Great quality at a great price, these Sony wireless headphones are a great all-rounder, whether that's taking in remote classes, or listening to your favourite music.

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling: $249.99 $148 at Best Buy

Save $101.99: This is a massive saving off a great pair of noise cancelling, over ear headphones. They have a snug fit, crystal clear audio quality, and all for under $200.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (2nd Gen): $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40: Apple AirPods aren't going out of style anytime soon, so to see a great saving like this on these 2nd Gen headphones is a nice surprise – especially when that includes the wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.00 $197.00 at Amazon

Save $52: The Apple AirPods Pro come with active noise-cancellation and super comfortable silicone ear tips, not to mention a rich, high-quality audio quality, so it's nice to see the price of this top-quality earbuds knocked down a bit.

The best Back to School headphones deals: UK

DOQAUS Bluetooth Headphones: £41.99 £25.49 at Amazon

Save £16.50: You can save 39% off these cool wireless, over-ear headphones, which boast 52 hours play time, and a seriously comfortable fit. It's a great price for headphones of this quality.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy buds: £179.00 £99 at Amazon

Save £81.50: Samsung's Galaxy buds are one of the main challengers to Apple's AirBuds. They offer a secure fit, stylish design, powerful bass and they're easy to pair and use. Available at almost half price at Amazon, now's the time to give them a spin.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd gen): £199.00 £156.00 at Amazon

Save £43: If you prefer to go for Apple's hugely popular offering, a saving like this on these 2nd Gen AirPods is a nice surprise. It includes the wireless charging case.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249.00 £189.98 at Amazon

Save £59: Amazon also has £60 off the Apple AirPods Pro, which come with active noise-cancellation and super comfortable silicone ear tips, plus a rich, high-quality audio quality. These are a bargain at less than £200.

View Deal

Back to School printer deals

The best Back to School printers deals: US

Canon imageCLASS D570 Laser Printer: $229.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $80: This is a great wireless black and white laser printer for most home needs. With the Canon app, you can print, scan or fax to your heart's content at the push of a button.

View Deal

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-110 $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $70: This is a great deal on a highly portable wireless inkjet printer. It prints reliably and with great detail and clarity, and it's so small, it can fit into a briefcase.

View Deal

The best Back to School printers deals: UK

HP OfficeJet 8012e £124.99 £110.99 at Amazon

Save £14: This all-in-one printer, scanner and copier will have you covered for the new academic year. It comes with 6 months of Instant Ink included with HP+. It connects via USB.

HP OfficeJet Pro: £99.99 £89.00 at Amazon

Save £10.99: One of the smallest laser prints in its class, this is a great compact printer for the home, that can easily fit on a shelf in a bedroom or living room.

Back to School tablet deals

The best Back to School tablet deals: US

Apple iPad Pro: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: Students can get a discount of $100 off the fourth generation iPad Pro at Best Buy. Available in both 11in and 12.9in versions, they come with immersive, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina displays and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air: £599,00 £539,00 at Amazon

Save £60.00: For a cheaper price, the fourth-generation Apple iPad Air is powerful and extremely portable 10.9-inch tablet. It has enough battery life to get through a day's lessons with ease. Amazon has 10% off.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3: £650,00 £599.99 at Adorama

Save £650.00: The Surface Pro combines the mobility of tablet with the functionality of a laptop, for perhaps one of the best devices to use for study on the go. It has a stunning PixelSense Display and supports the Surface Pen1. Adorama has it at less than half price.

View Deal

The best Back to School tablet deals: UK

Apple iPad Pro with AppleCare+: £1,198.00 £1,022.92 at Amazon

Save £175.08: If you want the stunning 2020 iPad Pro with the peace of mind of AppleCare+, this is a great deal that saves you 16% off the price. It's a stunning tablet with the power of a computer, a liquid retina screen and Apple Pencil support.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air: £579,00 £529,97 at Amazon

Save £47.03: This powerful 10.9-inch tablet is thin and light, making it extremely portable for use in class. With up to 10 hours of battery life, it should have no problem lasting through a day's worth of lessons. Amazon has 8% off.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: From £799,00 £666,66 at Amazon

Save £132.34: If you want the portability of a tablet and the functions of a laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro might be the device for you. Amazon has up to 17 per cent off.

View Deal

Back to School software deals

The best Back to School software deals

Students and teachers save 65% on Adobe Creative Cloud at Adobe

Students and teachers can save 65% on an Adobe Creative Cloud all-apps subscription. This will give you access to the full suite of creative apps including Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator with a saving of up to $33.00 / £33.70 a month!

Office 365 Education: FREE at Microsoft

All students can get access to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Teams right now for free. You'll need to enter your school email address to receive the free software.

