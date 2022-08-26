One of our favourite Herman Miller chairs is on sale right now

By published

This is tried and tested, and has 15% off.

Herman Miller Sayl chair
(Image credit: Herman Miller)

If you're serious about your home office setup, you'll want to get yourself a quality office chair. Herman Miller is currently running a rare sale on much of its range, including the Sayl, which we can vouch for as one of the team has it at home (and loves it, since you asked). You can currently get 15 per cent off the Sayl, with a range of colour combinations at different prices. We like this Sayl chair, which is on at a range of price points depending on the colour combinations, with  knocked down from £764 to £649.40 at Herman Miller (opens in new tab) (cheaper options are avaliable).

The Sayl chair was inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, and has a range of advanced features that will have you sitting comfortably all day, such as Harmonic Tilt – which makes sure sitters feel balanced and supported. In fact, it's so good it's on our best office chair for back pain list – and is fully tried and tested (see our how we test for more info on our process).

Herman Miller Sayl office chair: £764 £649.40 at Herman Miller (opens in new tab)
Save 15%: Get £115 off this excellent chair, which comes with a range of features including Harmonic Tilt, PostureFit, 3D Intelligent Suspension and more. Or check the Herman Miller website for more models in the sale.

The same discount is running across a few models on the Herman Miller website, so head over there to find out more. Want something different? See our best office chairs roundup. Alternatively, see the deals we've found for you in your area:

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan is a regular freelance contributor for Creative Bloq, who has also worked on T3 and Top Ten Reviews. With a particular interest in branding and retro design, Georgia writes about everything from logo design to creative technology, enjoys hunting down genuinely good deals and has even used her knowledge as an ex-teacher to create buying guides on products including children's books and bookcases.

