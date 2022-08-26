One of our favourite Herman Miller chairs is on sale right now

If you're serious about your home office setup, you'll want to get yourself a quality office chair. Herman Miller is currently running a rare sale on much of its range, including the Sayl, which we can vouch for as one of the team has it at home (and loves it, since you asked). You can currently get 15 per cent off the Sayl, with a range of colour combinations at different prices. We like this Sayl chair, which is on at a range of price points depending on the colour combinations, with knocked down from £764 to £649.40 at Herman Miller (opens in new tab) (cheaper options are avaliable).

The Sayl chair was inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, and has a range of advanced features that will have you sitting comfortably all day, such as Harmonic Tilt – which makes sure sitters feel balanced and supported. In fact, it's so good it's on our best office chair for back pain list – and is fully tried and tested (see our how we test for more info on our process).

Save 15%: Get £115 off this excellent chair, which comes with a range of features including Harmonic Tilt, PostureFit, 3D Intelligent Suspension and more.

The same discount is running across a few models on the Herman Miller website, so head over there to find out more.

