Make your own optical illusions with this fun online tool

Have you ever looked at an optical illusion and questioned how on earth people made them? Well, if so, you're in luck. We've found an online optical illusion generator, meaning that you can now create your very own mind-bogglers.

The generator allows you to transform your photos into magical optical illusions. Simply insert your photo of choice, and then pick between three different overlays. You can then adjust the settings to make your design as mind-bending as you like. Perhaps if one of your homemade designs goes viral, then we might add it to our roundup of the best optical illusions.

Can you spot what we have transformed into an optical illusion? (Image credit: Future)

The Optical Illusion Generator enables you to create as many designs as you like, and gives you an interesting insight into how they're made. By using the line width, step, angle and opacity settings, you can experiment and see what makes an illusion an illusion.

We're fully prepared to spend hours inserting hundreds of our photos into the generator. And if you're loving creating your own baffling designs as much as we are, then why not check out our guide on how to download Photoshop? Or if you're just here to admire the mind-bogglers, then you'll love this roundup of the best trompe l'oeil illusions.

Read More: