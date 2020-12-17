This surprising playing card design secret can never be unseen

There's nothing we love more than a good old hidden design treat. Logos with secret messages pop up all the time, but every now and again, something emerges that's been hiding right under our noses for years. And that's exactly the case with one humble playing card.

When one Twitter user (below) asked how old users were when they realised the Eight of Diamonds contains a secret number '8', the answer from many (including us) was: today years old. Many of the best logos feature design easter eggs, but this one has truly blown our minds.

What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds? 😯 pic.twitter.com/GjRLkyl7VuNovember 17, 2018

Indeed, in one of the best uses of negative space we've seen, the white space between the red diamond symbol resembles the number. It may take a while to spot it – but once you do, you'll never be able to unsee it. If you're struggling to make it out, here's a handy visualisation:

8 marks the spot (Image credit: Future)

Twitter users were blown away by the revelation, sharing no shortage of GIFs to depict their mind-blown state. Even Twitter itself got in on the action:

Today years oldNovember 20, 2018

OH MY GOD!!! https://t.co/SJROZX02eoNovember 26, 2018

I can’t unsee the 8. It’s been there all along 😱 https://t.co/aVYwzVlTJjNovember 20, 2018

I swear I learn the most when i’m on twitter https://t.co/tNgPmQoEwhNovember 19, 2018

We've seen some brilliantly creative card designs this year, from these 13 custom design playing cards to UNO's sleek, minimalistic new deck. But it seems we shouldn't be too quick to forget the iconic design of a standard deck of playing cards – it clearly still has a few tricks up its sleeve.

If you're looking for more design secrets, this brilliant infographic reveals the hidden messages in over 50 logos. But when it comes to the logo with the most hidden easter eggs, nothing comes close to this unbelievable video game logo.

