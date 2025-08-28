What number is hiding in this optical illusion?
2,000 Redditors debate.
An optical illusion is blowing up on Reddit, with 2,000 people commenting to respond to the question "what number do you see?"
What may look like a swirling set of circular lines actually includes a set of numbers, and they only become clear one at a time – you have to spend some time staring at this one. Shared by rastroboy, this may not be one of the classic optical illusions out there, but certainly an entertaining one. It is super confusing how the numbers don't show themselves straight away.
Pro tip: stare at the centre first and work your way out. So, what number do you see in the illusion below?
What number do you see? from r/opticalillusions
Once I got past the headache-inducing effect of the moving circles, for me, first a 2 shows up, followed by an 8, then a 5, and so on. The final number is 45283. But not everyone agrees in the comments, with a whole range of numbers being offered up including 15283 and 3452839.
"Everyone else is crazy," asserts one confused Redditor.
Some clever people point out that if you tilt your phone at an angle it'll ruin the illusion... but we don't want to listen to them, do we?
However, if you want to see the full number for real, make the image really small.
This is about as dizzying as that amazing Van Gogh optical illusion, but without the arty edge. For more headache inducing illusions see these faces that broke some brains last year.
