Gasp! This optical illusion photograph is astonishingly beautiful

A photograph has been shared online of the most stunning real-life optical illusion I've ever seen, and it's garnered over 5,000 upvotes on Reddit so I'm not the only one to be impressed. Consisting of a sunset as viewed from a car, the sky looks exactly as if there is a river running underneath it, with the sunset turning the water a beautiful pink hue.

Staring at the illusion for longer does nothing to take away the spectacle, it's actually very difficult to see the reality of the image – that the river is actually made out of clouds framing the sky in a certain way. It's genuinely one of the best optical illusions I've come across, real or not. The clouds above the 'river' even look like mountains.

Stunning, right? It's definitely an artistic cut above from the usual optical illusion. Comments are equally as impressed in the r/opticalillusions subReddit.

"Are you sure that’s not a river… I’m pretty sure I see a guy fishing on the lower left. 😆," says one response.

And even photographers are impressed. "As a lifelong sky photographer, I'm soooo jelly!"

"This looks almost exact to the Niagara River from an out look at Queenstown heights Ontario very nice pic," another comment reads.

And the similarity with the beginning of a Disney film does not go unnoticed: "Whooah God made that Disney intro scene!! 😂" another impressed Redditor adds.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, see these optical illusion artworks that also made me gasp.