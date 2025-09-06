Optical illusions come in all forms, but the good ol' fashioned accidental photo illusion has to be my favourite variety. From perplexing perspectives to that iconic blue (or is it gold?) dress, photo optical illusions continue to stump the internet, often sparking hot online debate.

Sometimes it's the most unassuming pictures that make the best optical illusions, and this innocuous image is no different. Before I reveal all, I'll ask one simple question – what animal is depicted in the picture below?

(Image credit: r/warux2 via Reddit)

Behold, an innocent snap of a pig grazing in the grass. Oh, wait, no, it's a cat. Actually, I'm not sure...

Folks on Reddit were perplexed by the image, with many divided on the great cat vs pig debate. Others even saw more unconventional creatures, with one user commenting, "At first my brain saw an albino hippo," while others claimed they saw an owl, a dog and even a fictional animal hybrid christened the "Caterpig".

Upon further inspection, it turns out the mystery animal is in fact *drumroll*... a cat. Due to its shadowy black markings, the tail and part of the head are obscured in the shrubbery, giving the poor moggie its swine-like appearance. Tell us what creature you saw at first glance in the comments below.

For more mind-bending news, check out this artist's astounding optical illusion sculptures or take a look at this stunning optical illusion photo that will make you question everything.