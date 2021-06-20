These Amazon Prime Day drawing tablet deals are frankly ridiculous

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has only just kicked off, but we've already seen some incredible deals on drawing tablets. Whether you're a digital art pro or just starting out, this is the perfect time to snag a bargain on a new tablet. Right now you can save 50% on the Huion Inspiroy H640P, bringing the price down to just £27 (which is frankly ridiculous).

You can find the best UK Prime Day drawing tablets deals below, and we'll be keeping this list updated as deals come and go. And for more brilliant deals, be sure to check out our roundup of the best drawing tablets.

The best Prime Day drawing tablet deals

Huion Inspiroy H640P £39.98 £27.29 at Amazon

Save £12.69: You can currently save 32% off this Windows, Mac and Android-compatible graphics tablet. It's one of the more basic models on the market (there's no built-in display) but it does feature 6 shortcut keys and a battery-free stylus. And for under £30, it's a steal.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BSTView Deal

Huion Kamvas 13 Drawing tablet £271.99 £217 at Amazon

Save £54.40: This ace Huion drawing tablet features a fully laminated display with an anti-glare screen protector. It's ultra-slim and weighs only 980g and features a battery-free pen – so that's one less charger to worry about.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BSTView Deal

XP-PEN Artist24 Pro £999 £716 at Amazon

Save £284: For the pros, this 2K QHD drawing monitor features a 23.8-inch display, 2 dials and 20 customisable shortcut keys. In fact, it's the very first 2K 23.8-inch drawing tablet. They don't come sharper than this.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BSTView Deal

Huawei MediaPad T3 £140 £86 at Amazon

Save £54: This super-sleek 9.6-inch model from Huawei features a single-piece anodised aluminium body along with a high resolution display with blue-light filter and low-light modes. It might not be the biggest, but it's certainly one of the most stylish drawing tablets around.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BSTView Deal

Wacom Cintiq 16 £530 £423 at Amazon

Save £107: We're big fans of Wacom, and the Cintiq 16 is a brilliant, affordable option for students, graduates or any creative who can't justify forking our for the Cintiq Pro. Pro Pen 2 support and a 1080p HD display mean it's no slouch, and at £107 off, it's even more affordable than ever.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BSTView Deal

If none of the above deals take your fancy, or they aren't available where you are, take a look at the best drawing tablet deals in your area below.

