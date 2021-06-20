These hard drive Prime Day deals may not be sexy, but they are ridiculously cheap

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is upon us and we're seeing some impressive discounts on everything from mattresses to tech. Hard drives are no exception, and right now you can get a massive 50 per cent off this WD 1TB My Passport SSD in the UK. That's a saving of £112.

The deals are coming in thick and fast – see our full guides for all the best Amazon Prime Day deals and the best Apple Prime Day deals. Below we've sifted through the best deals available on hard drives to find the biggest savings, with up to 50% off drives from the likes of Western Digital, SanDisk, Seagate and Samsung. In most cases, these are deeper discounts than what we saw during Prime Day 2020, so if you're in need of a new hard drive, now's the time.

Amazon Prime Day runs over just two days – June 21 and 22 – so move fast to grab the deals listed below. We'll be adding deals as they go live.

Jump to UK deals

Amazon Prime Day hard drive deals: US

We're still waiting for US Amazon Prime Day deals to start appearing and will add them below as soon as they go live. However, there are already some great deals on hard drives elsewhere, including $93 off a SanDisk Extreme 1TB at Adorama.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB $252.99 $159.99 at Adorama

Save $93: It's not only Amazon throwing deals at us. Save a huge 37% on this solid compact SSD at Adorama. With a durable, shock-resistant solid-state core, 1TB capacity and transfers as fast as 550MB/s, this is a deal to grab fast.

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 500GB: $109.99 $89.95 at Amazon

Save $20.04: If you want the speed of an SSD, it's always going to cost you more, but right now Amazon has 18% off 500GB of storage and read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s with this Samsung drive.

WD - Easystore 2TB: $109.99 $62.99 at Best Buy

Save $47.00: There's no need for Amazon Prime membership here either, with a bargain on this WD Easystore HDD. You don't get the speed of an SSD, but this is a fantastic price for a portable, versatile hard drive with a more than decent capacity for everyday use.

Amazon Prime Day hard drive deals: UK

WD 1TB My Passport SSD £221.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £112: Get a whopping 50% off this light and compact SSD from Western Digital. Boasting solid read and write speeds, a 1TB capacity and 256-bit hardware encryption, it's a great, reliable drive for both business travel and everyday media use.



SanDisk Extreme 1TB £221.99 £114.99 at Amazon

Save £107: This is another great compact SSD with a huge discount this Prime Day. It has a durable, shock-resistant solid-state core and offers high-speed transfers of up to 550MB/s. Best of all, the price has been slashed by 48%.

SanDisk Extreme 500GB £136.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £67: If you don't need 1TB in capacity, there's also 49 per cent off the 500GB model of the SanDisk Extreme. You get the same compact, durable design and perhaps the lowest price you'll find for a reliable external hard drive.



Western Digital 4TB My Passport £104.99 £81.99 at Amazon

Save £23: While this model from WD doesn't quite offer the speed of its SSD version, it hits a brilliant balance between high storage capacity and quick file transfers at a now even tastier price.



You can see more hard drive options in our guide to the best external hard drives.

