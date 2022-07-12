Prime Day breaks new record low price on Sony XM4 headphones

If you've been waiting for the best noise-cancelling headphones around to enjoy a record low price, you're in luck. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless cans are currently at an all time low price for Amazon Prime Day – down from $349.99 to $228, saving you $121.99 (opens in new tab).

This beats the previous record low that we saw over Black Friday, by $20. Now, that original $349.99 price was the original retail price, and truth be told, it dropped from that this past year. We've actually seen these headphones regularly go on sale on Amazon for around $300. But that doesn't change the fact that this current $228 price is legitimately the all-time best price we've seen on them.

The majority of the deals that we'll be covering this Prime Day are available for Prime Day members only (sign up to Prime if you haven't already (opens in new tab)). But if you want to get these Sony cans without signing up to Prime, Best Buy are also offering the same deal (more below). For more deals available via Prime and beyond, see our best Apple Prime Day deals roundup, or why not check out our Apple Watch live blog.

Prime Day Sony WH-1000XM4 deal: US

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $228 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $121.99: These are the best noise-cancelling over-ear headphones available right now, and are currently having a massive $121 price reduction. As well as great sound, the Sony XM4s are also super comfortable and stylish.



Save $121.99: Can't be bothered to sign up to Amazon Prime to get the above deal? No problem! Best Buy are matching the record low price themselves – exactly the same deal, but no monthly subscription to sign up to.



Prime Day Sony WH-1000XM4 deal: UK

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: £349.99 £279 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £70: This is the best deal on the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world. Get a whopping £70 off the Sony XM4s right now over at John Lewis. It's the best price we've ever seen on them.



We've found some other great noise-cancelling Sony headphones. Here are the best alternatives, wherever you are in the world...

