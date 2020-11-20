BIG Black Friday external hard drive deal: 50% off Samsung T5 SSD – now only £89!

This is the best Black Friday external hard drive deal we've come across so far... but we are slightly biased. We've long thought the Samsung T5 series of external hard drives as one of the best around, so it's amazing to see the Samsung T5 500GB SSD now half price at just £89.

There's also price cuts across the range, including the 1TB and 2TB versions (all details below). So if you need to keep your precious digital data safe, but easily accessible, don't miss these fantastic deals.

We're also collating the very best of all brands when it comes to Black Friday external hard drive deals, so check that out. And if you're looking for more options, see our list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Black Friday external hard drive deals: UK

Samsung T5, 500GB SDD: £178.74 £89.11 at Amazon

Save £89: This 500GB hard drive is a solid state drive (SSD), which means it's really fast when it comes to transfering data. It usually also means it's really expensive, too, but at half price, with £86 taken off the price, it's a bargain. The compact and light drive is perfect for getting hold of digital data quickly.

View Deal

Samsung T5, 1TB SSD: £190 £136.09 at Amazon

Save £53: If you want to double up the storage space to 1TB, but keep the speed of the SSD, this is a great deal. Knocking 27% off the price, it'll be perfect for when you need to access big media files quickly.

View Deal

Samsung T5, 2TB SSD: £370 £282.54 at Amazon

Save £87: There's a reason the Samsung T5 was given the second spot in our ranking of the best external hard drives and SSDs. It offers speedy performance and is small and portable. This is the max storage size, at 2TB, and comes with a nice £100 off!

View Deal

Black Friday external hard drive deals: US

Western Digital 4TB: $150 $99 at Office Depot

Save $51: This is a huge external hard drive, at a super reasonable price. It's the best Black Friday Office Depot deal that we've seen right now, and perfect for anyone who wants a secure place to put all their digital work and media in.

View Deal

Seagate 2TB UltraTouch: $110 $78 at Walmart

Save $32: If you're looking for a traditional hard drive (not a SSD), with loads of space, at a super affordable price, and with a tactile, stylish finish, this is the deal for you. 2TB backup space means you can house all your data and media in this ultra stylish Seagate drive.

View Deal

Not what you wanted? Here are some other external hard drive options that might suit you...

Relates articles: