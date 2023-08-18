The Scott Pilgrim Netflix show looks even better than I hoped

Scott Pilgrim fans, rejoice! Netflix has just dropped the first official trailer for the new anime series: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The much-anticipated show is set to be a fresh take on the Scott Pilgrim subspace, with plenty of nods to the original cult classic movie.

After the success of Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Edgar Wright returns in a smashing collab with Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of the original graphic novel series. Fancy dipping your toe into the world of animation? This guide to the best animation software could help you on your quest.

This logo is giving us serious retro video game vibes. (Image credit: Netflix)

Set to release in November, the series will see the return of some familiar faces in their original roles, with Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim accompanied by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the iconic Ramona Flowers. Alongside them, fan favourites Brie Larson, Ellen Wong and Chris Evans will be sweeping into battle, returning to their roles as evil exes (alongside many other original castmates).

There's plenty packed into the minute-long trailer, which features some scenes that pay homage to the original movie. It seems that the series will take place in the same timeline, and blend elements from the film and comic series, all in O'Malley's signature graphic style. And from the sounds of the trailer, we're expecting a kick-ass soundtrack too. Overall, with so many elements from the 2010 movie in play here, it feels like the sequel we'd given up hoping for.

They're getting the band back together. (Image credit: Netflix)

While talks of a sequel have always been permeating the fandom, the anime series was officially confirmed in March of 2023, and now the new series looks like it will defy expectations. "I knew that a live action sequel was unlikely", says Wright to Netflix, but thankfully the stars aligned. In tandem with the comic's creator, he promises that the new series will be "way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books”.

"Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure,” says O'Malley. For the creator, it's been a great pleasure to find a way to "continue the adventure" and celebrate the cult classic in a medium that truly embodies the energy and style that the fanbase has come to love.

Fans have been calling for a Scott Pilgrim spin-off for years, so we're delighted that the story is finally having a resurgence after so long. The series will debut on 17th November, with eight episodes set to hit Netflix.

This isn't the only anime fighting for our attention in the coming months, check out the new Bruce Lee anime series coming out next year - it looks like it's going to be a knockout.