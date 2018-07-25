If you've been looking out for a killer deal for the HP ZBook Studio 15 G3, then you're in luck as we've collected the very best deals from around the internet. This stylish mobile workstation performs as good as it looks, making it a brilliant choice for digital creatives.

It features powerful components that allow it to run intensive tasks such as 3D modelling and photo editing, and while the HP ZBook Studio 15 G3 was initially sold with a high price tag, there are now plenty of fantastic deals to be had. To make your life easier, we've collected the best HP ZBook Studio 15 G3 deals in 2018 on this page, so you can buy safe in the knowledge that you're getting the best price for this brilliant workstation laptop.

HP ZBook Studio 15 G3 deals

A brilliant and attractive workstation

CPU: 2.8GHz (3.7GHz) Intel Xeon E3-1505M v5 | Graphics: Nvidia Quadro M1000M | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 pixels | Storage: 512GB SSD

Intel Xeon processor

4K display

Battery life isn't the best

No option for spinning disks

The HP ZBook Studio 15 G3 is described by HP as the perfect combination of brains and beauty, and we have to agree. This is a mobile workstation that's packed with powerful components that you'd usually expect to see in a desktop PC, but rather than being big and bulky like so many workstations are, the HP ZBook Studio 15 G3 boasts a thin and light design more akin to premium ultrabooks such as the MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13.

So how thin and light is it? Well, it weighs just under 2kg, and has a thickness of 18mm, making it one of the most svelte workstations available to buy in 2018. If you need a laptop to work on while travelling, then this is a fantastic choice.

If you're worried about taking the HP ZBook Studio 15 G3 out and about then fear not, as despite its thin and light design, it also features a rugged rubber material that helps cushion knocks and drops, making it a rather robust laptop as well.

Specs-wise this is still a bit of a beast, even a couple of years after it was first launched. So, you get an Intel Xeon E3-1505M v5 processor running at 2.8GHz with Turbo to 3.7GHz, Nvidia Quadro M1000M discrete video card, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, which keeps Windows 10 running nice and fast.

This brilliantly-engineered laptop shows that it's not just Apple that can make powerful and attractive laptops, as HP has built a fantastic mobile workstation with the HP ZBook Studio 15 G3.

