Prime Day may be over, but Best Buy has massive deals on iPads

Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, and with it a host of great iPad deals. But don't fear if you missed out: the Best Buy summer sale is now afoot, and there's up to $600 off the M2 iPad Pro 12.9.

The Best Buy sale isn't matching Amazon's prices for the newest iPad Pros and Airs. But if you want to save money by going for a previous-generation model, now's the moment. There's also up to $250 off the M1 iPad Air, now from just $399, and up to $350 off last year's M2-chipped MacBook Air. These could be the last big deals until Black Friday in November.

See below for a roundup of all of the best Apple deals in the Best Buy Summer sale, and check our guide to the iPad generations if you're not sure which Apple tablet is the best option for you.

The best Apple deals in the Best Buy summer sale

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M2, 2022): from $1,199 $899 at Best Buy

Save up to $500: It's not surprising to see the 2022 M2 iPad Pros on offer following the release of the new M3 models in May, but these are some of the biggest discounts we've ever seen on Apple's pro tablets. There's $300 off the entry-level configuration and $500 off higher spec models with 16GB memory and up to 2TB of storage. These don't have the new OLED displays of the new generation of Pros, but their performance can still rival many laptops. There are also similar savings on several configurations of the smaller 11-inch M2 Pro. Price check: B&H Photo $1,599 (1TB)

iPad (9th gen, 2021): $329 $249 at Best Buy

Save $80: If you're only looking for a tablet for everyday browsing and entertainment, you might not need anything more powerful than the previous-generation entry-level iPad, which offers excellent value. This deal isn't new, but it's still the cheapest the price has ever been. Price check: B&H Photo $329

MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023): from $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300: Best Buy also has the best price around on last year's M2-chipped MacBook Air 15. This was the first iteration of a larger 15-inch Air. Considering that this year's M3-chipped version provides only an iterative upgrade, we think this deal is a good buy for anyone who wants the Air in the larger of the two sizes now available.

If you're looking for deals on newer iPads, see our guides to the best iPad Air M2 prices and the best iPad Pro M4 prices. You can also see the best deals in your region in the list below.