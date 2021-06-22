These are the 10 best Prime Day deals. Honestly. Seriously. Genuinely.

And so we reach the end. Prime Day is coming to a close. You have been told that this is a great deal, that is a really great deal, and that yes, you really do need a new mattress/lawnmower/laptop/tablet/car booster seat for your dog. You're probably as tired as we are.

So, with that in mind, here are some of the final Prime Day deals we've got left in us. They are, in my opinion, the best deals. I have seen a lot of deals over the last 48 years, I mean hours, and these are the ones that have impressed me. While there are tons of deals in our main Prime Day deals page, these are deals that I, an honest and decent man, think might just be worth your time. And if you don't like these deals, that's fine. You don't have to buy them. Deal?

The best Prime Day deals (honestly) in the US:

AirPods + Wireless Charging Case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $39: $40 off AirPods. That's rare. These aren't the Pros, but they are the wireless charging case model, so snagging them for under $160 is pretty amazing. Go forth and snag.View Deal

SAMSUNG 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,499.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $600: Alright, this one ain't cheap – but $600 off is, y'know, a big discount. If you're a serious gamer, it's one of the best options available, with 120 hertz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync 2 tech. And it's curved! Love a curved screen.

DEAL ENDS: 22 JUNE 00:00 PTView Deal

Apple iPad Air (2020): $599 $519 at Amazon

Save $79.01: Like MacBooks, discounts on iPads are rare – especially new iPads. The iPad Air 4 came out last Autumn, and with that all-screen design and Apple Pencil 2 support, it's practically an iPad Pro. It's good. Very good.View Deal

MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $200: Did I say MacBook deals are rare? Well whaddayaknow, here's a corker. $200 off an M1 (M1!) MacBook Pro, released at the end of last year. It's basically the best MacBook you can buy right now. This is what I call, ladies and gentlemen, a deal. View Deal

The best Prime Day deals (honestly) in the UK:

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): £1,249 £1,029 at Amazon

Save £219: Look, it's over £200 off a new MacBook. That never happens (except when it does (which is hardly ever)). And it's an M1 MacBook, as in, really, really good. This is the 256GB version, which means you'll (probably) never run out of storage either.

View Deal

AirPods Pro: £249 £187.99 at Amazon

Save £61: 60 quid off AirPods Pro! Sixty! Six zero! (Six one, actually). This is a deal I would describe as "not to be scoffed at". So stop scoffing and go and snap up Apple's best (and only noise-cancelling AirPods) while they're £61(!) off.

DEAL ENDS 22 June 00:00 (BST)

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £349 £289 at Amazon Save £60.98: You don't need me to tell you that the Nintendo Switch is ridiculously popular, and you don't need me to tell you that Mario Kart 8 is one of the best game available for the platform. You also don't need me to tell you that a £60 saving on a new Switch is a very good deal. So I'll stop talking.

DEAL ENDS 22 June 00:00 (BST)View Deal

WD 1TB My Passport SSD £221.99 £109.99 at Amazon

Save £112: Alright, hard drives aren't sexy. At least, I don't think so (you do you). But a saving of over £100 on a 1TB SSD is pretty se... sensational. It's a pretty sensational deal.

DEAL EXPIRES: 22 JUNE 23:59 (BST)



View Deal

XP-PEN Artist24 Pro: £999 £716 at Amazon

Save £284: Here's one for the pros. The XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro is one of the best high-level drawing tablets, and a saving of almost £300 is, once again not to be scoffed at. You really must stop scoffing.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BSTView Deal

