This $100 Lenovo laptop deal just won Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are coming in thick and fast, and there are amazing savings to be had across wide range of products. But this incredible Cyber Monday $100 deal on the Lenovo 100e Chromebook may just be the best bargain we've seen.

Ok, so reduced to just $99.99, it's not hard to work out you're not getting a hugely powerful piece of kit here. Its MediaTek CPU and 4GB of RAM mean you certainly won't be running Photoshop on it anytime soon. But if you're after a portable device powerful enough to surf the web, browse social media and answer your emails, this nifty little laptop is more than capable. Clearly aimed at students, the 100e comes complete with access to Google Classroom, G Suite for Education and other education-focused apps, so an option if your kids need a laptop for school too.

The Lenovo 100e Chromebook boasts an 11.6-inch display with 1368 x 768 resolution and a 10-hour battery life. Now just $99.99 at Staples, the device usually retails for $219.99 – that's a huge 54% saving on the RRP!

