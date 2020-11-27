World's largest Toblerone offer is the sweetest Black Friday deal this year

If you're stuck for present ideas this Christmas, we've got a great idea for you. How about this 4.5kg Toblerone bar, now just £44.99 at Amazon – that's a huge 40% discount on the original price.

The perfect gift for chocolate lovers out there (maybe not the ones with a nut allergy though), each 100g section has a whopping 545 calories in it, so it's sure to last a while.

It might seem a bit out there, but you'd be surprised how popular these giant chocolate bars really are. The deal is only available while stocks last, and at the time of writing, the offer is already up to 42% claimed – so if you want one, you'll need to be quick!

Brilliant deal Giant Toblerone Bar: £73.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £29: Because who wouldn't want a giant Toblerone bar this Christmas (nut allergy suffers-aside)? Act fast if you want one - these bad boys are flying off the shelves!View Deal

Want more savings? Don't miss our round up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which has everything from tablets and TVs, to laptops, software and graphics tablets.