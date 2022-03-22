Should Disney bring back its hand-drawn animations?

By published

Some fans seem to think so.

A pencil test for Moana
(Image credit: Disney )

Disney movies have become icons of cinema. The studios released Snow White and the Seven Dwarves all the way back in 1937, and ever since has been creating adorable and fun-loving animations for all the family to enjoy. But as the digital age moves forwards, will we ever see Disney use its traditional process to create animated films? 

A user on Twitter has shared four screenshots of the pencil test animations from the Disney films Tangled, Frozen, Moana and Encanto. The pencil tests are used as a way for the animators to check if the sequence works, but they've also left fans wondering whether we will ever get to see a hand-drawn Disney animation again. If you'd like to have a go at animating, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best animation software.

See more

Before this new age of technology, all the Disney movies were animated via the tedious process of hand drawing each frame. While this probably isn't an efficient way of animating nowadays (even when they did use that clever animation hack), there is still something special about the old movies and it would be interesting to see some of the modern characters have an old school makeover. 

It seems as though users over on Twitter are also intrigued by these hand-drawn designs. One user replied to the tweet, "I would like to see another traditionally animated movie by Disney". Another fan even hilariously replied, "2D Kristoff is kind of hot," and while I can't say 2D men are particularly up my street, I have to admit that the I like aesthetics of all the designs. 

While it doesn't look like Disney is planning on a hand-drawn animation any time soon, it's still nice to reminisce over the films we grew up watching. If you're feeling inspired by all this Disney talk and fancy having a binge-watch, then make sure you have a look at our guide on how to sign up for Disney Plus, and get watching.

Read More:

Amelia Bamsey
Amelia Bamsey

Amelia Bamsey is Creative Bloq’s Staff Writer. After accomplishing a first class honours degree in Popular Music and a Master’s in Song Writing, Amelia began designing posters, logos, album covers and websites for musicians. She now enjoys covering many design topics on Creative Bloq, including posters, gaming and illustration. In her free time, she relishes in the likes of art (especially the Pre-Raphaelites), photography and literature. Amelia prides herself on her unorthodox creative methods, her Animal Crossing island and her extensive music library.

Related articles