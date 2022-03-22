Should Disney bring back its hand-drawn animations?

Disney movies have become icons of cinema. The studios released Snow White and the Seven Dwarves all the way back in 1937, and ever since has been creating adorable and fun-loving animations for all the family to enjoy. But as the digital age moves forwards, will we ever see Disney use its traditional process to create animated films?

A user on Twitter has shared four screenshots of the pencil test animations from the Disney films Tangled, Frozen, Moana and Encanto. The pencil tests are used as a way for the animators to check if the sequence works, but they've also left fans wondering whether we will ever get to see a hand-drawn Disney animation again. If you'd like to have a go at animating, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best animation software.

Every time I see the pencil tests done for the recent films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, I always just wonder when if ever we'll get another traditionally animated film from them. Maybe one day, maybe one day... pic.twitter.com/e6BySr6k40March 17, 2022 See more

Before this new age of technology, all the Disney movies were animated via the tedious process of hand drawing each frame. While this probably isn't an efficient way of animating nowadays (even when they did use that clever animation hack), there is still something special about the old movies and it would be interesting to see some of the modern characters have an old school makeover.

It seems as though users over on Twitter are also intrigued by these hand-drawn designs. One user replied to the tweet, "I would like to see another traditionally animated movie by Disney". Another fan even hilariously replied, "2D Kristoff is kind of hot," and while I can't say 2D men are particularly up my street, I have to admit that the I like aesthetics of all the designs.

While it doesn't look like Disney is planning on a hand-drawn animation any time soon, it's still nice to reminisce over the films we grew up watching. If you're feeling inspired by all this Disney talk and fancy having a binge-watch, then make sure you have a look at our guide on how to sign up for Disney Plus, and get watching.

Read More: