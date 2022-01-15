Shocking Disney animation secret leaves the internet reeling

Before the time of modern animations and CGI, Disney was known for its stunning hand-drawn animations. Dinsey's animations spanned over six decades, releasing all your favourite Disney films from Fantasia to Peter Pan. But last year we were introduced to theses classic in a surprising new light.

Several of the original Disney movies feature a number of recycled animation sequences. That's right, you've probably watched the same animation more than once because of Disney's little hack. Don't believe us? Check out the video below, or see for yourself by signing up for Disney Plus and spending the weekend binging your favourite animations.

The YouTube video by Cartoon Hangover has racked up over 2 million views since it was posted in 2017. It reveals some of Disney's repeated sequences, taken from the likes of Snow White, Bambi and 101 Dalmations, and features several side-by-side shots showing the almost identical animations.

The video also features a quote from an ex-Disney animator, Floyd Norman, who explains the recycled animations were "done to save time and save money". However, Norman goes on to reveal he didn't think it did what it set out to because it was "more of a hassle to dig this old footage out of the archive".

The video has gained plenty of traffic over the past five years, and thousands of users have flooded the comment section. One user pointed out that "It's like Bambi's mum never died, she kept showing up in other movies", and another said "This is why all the Disney movies of that era are jumbled in my head. I thought I just had a bad memory". One user explained how much they liked the recycled animations because there was something "charming" about it.

