Unsatisfying: a beautifully illustrated video of life's most frustrating moments

Sometimes life can be amazing. You might have got a promotion at work, landed that dream client you've always wanted to work with, or created an amazing piece of pencil art. But sometimes life can be so agonisingly frustrating that you wonder why you even bother.

Tedious moments like these don't get much air time on social media though, as a lot of people like to focus on positive moments instead (bizarrely). Frustrating events happen a lot, however, so Parallel Studio decided to put them all together in this beautifully animated video. By matching smooth, crisp visuals with a mournful soundtrack, the result is a melodramatic masterpiece.

Appropriately titled UNSATISFYING, the video includes annoying situations everyone can relate to. Whether it's a near miss on a round of mini golf, or that drinks can that won't quote come out of a vending machine, there's plenty to enjoy about this video. And plenty that will make you cringe, too.