This hypnotic optical illusion has me stumped

How is this still image moving?

What's not to love about optical illusions, right? They're creative, colourful and almost somehow manage to bend your mind. While we're all for rotating horses and upside-down Elon Musks (to name a couple), there's nothing quite like those static illusions that trick the mind. 

Today's brain-frazzling find is a classic optical illusion design that somehow manages to move, despite being a totally still image. As you scroll past this vibrant design, it becomes wavy – and it's utterly hypnotic. If you're loving this illusion and fancy diving into some other brilliant designs, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best optical illusions. 

The Primrose's Field optical illusion

Scroll past or shake your head to see the illusion move (Image credit: Akiyoshi Kitaoka)

Famous optical illusion designer Akiyoshi Kitaoka (opens in new tab) is the brains behind this trippy brain-bamboozler, which has aptly been named Primrose's Field. The illusion can be triggered in a number of ways depending on how your mind/eyes work. Some may see it while scrolling past, flicking your eyes quickly over it, shaking your head, or even moving your mouse quickly over the illusion. 

This isn't the first of Kitaoka's brilliant designs we have covered. Back in March, Kitaoka designs a mesmerising spinning ball illusion (see below), and one year on we still can't believe that all these squares are exactly the same colour. Just yesterday we covered Kitaoka's ever-expanding black hole illusion (yep, it's just as terrifying as it sounds). 

Akiyoshi Kitaoka's optical illusion

How can this still image keep moving? (Image credit: Akiyoshi Kitaoka)

We're excited to see what illusion Kitaoka might come up with next. But if you'd like to jump the gun and create your own mind-boggling design, then why not download Photoshop and get creative? Or if you'd like to indulge yourself in some more designs, then check out our roundup of the best Trompe L'oeil illusions

Amelia Bamsey
Amelia Bamsey is Creative Bloq’s Staff Writer. After accomplishing a first class honours degree in Popular Music and a Master’s in Song Writing, Amelia began designing posters, logos, album covers and websites for musicians. She now enjoys covering many design topics on Creative Bloq, including posters, gaming and illustration. In her free time, she relishes in the likes of art (especially the Pre-Raphaelites), photography and literature. Amelia prides herself on her unorthodox creative methods, her Animal Crossing island and her extensive music library.

