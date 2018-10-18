Winners of VR Awards 2018 announced

The VR Awards has announced the winners of its second ever awards ceremony. On 16 October a host of the biggest names in virtual reality gathered at 8 Northumberland Avenue for a glamorous evening organised by VR Bound, celebrating phenomenal accomplishments in the industry.
3D Artist was invited along to the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Phil Wang. The long list of esteemed guests included Oculus, HTC, Bethesda, Google, Jaunt VR, Framestore, Neurogaming Limited, AWE and REWIND.
Over 400 nominations were received internationally; 105 finalists then underwent a rigorous judging process from a panel of 40 industry experts. The evening’s events saw the following 12 winners take to the stage – celebrating work including an eerie experience from Flight School and cutting-edge film from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
- VR Headset of the Year:
HTC Vive Pro
- VR Game of the Year:
The Gallery – Episode 2: Heart of the Emberstone by Cloudhead Games Ltd
- VR Experience of the Year:
Manifest 99 by Flight School
- VR Film of the Year:
CARNE y ARENA by ILMxLAB
- VR Marketing of the Year:
Coco VR by Magnopus
- Rising VR Company of the Year:
Neurogaming Limited
- Innovative VR Company of the Year:
Ultrahaptics
- VR Education of the Year:
HoloLAB Champions by Schell Games
- VR Healthcare of the Year:
Virti
- Out-of-home VR Entertainment of the Year:
Star Wars™: Secrets of the Empire by ILMxLAB and The VOID
- VR Social Impact Award:
Window to our World by VISYON & The Cornerstone Partnership
- VR Architecture and Real Estate of the Year:
Bostoen – Creating your dream house before it’s even built by Nanopixel
Red carpet highlights, backstage interviews with the winners, clips of the nominated projects, and images from the night are all available at awards.vrbound.com.
