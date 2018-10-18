Winners of VR Awards 2018 announced

The VR Awards has announced the winners of its second ever awards ceremony. On 16 October a host of the biggest names in virtual reality gathered at 8 Northumberland Avenue for a glamorous evening organised by VR Bound, celebrating phenomenal accomplishments in the industry.

3D Artist was invited along to the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Phil Wang. The long list of esteemed guests included Oculus, HTC, Bethesda, Google, Jaunt VR, Framestore, Neurogaming Limited, AWE and REWIND.

Over 400 nominations were received internationally; 105 finalists then underwent a rigorous judging process from a panel of 40 industry experts. The evening’s events saw the following 12 winners take to the stage – celebrating work including an eerie experience from Flight School and cutting-edge film from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Red carpet highlights, backstage interviews with the winners, clips of the nominated projects, and images from the night are all available at awards.vrbound.com.

Read more: