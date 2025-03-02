Amazing Milky Way photo shows Earth from a unique perspective

News
By
published

Our galaxy looks very different from the ISS.

Milky Way photography can yield some stunning shots from here on Earth. But what if you had a vantage point at some 400km elevation? This image captured from the International Space Station gives a totally different perspective of our place in the galaxy.

The photo was captured by astronaut Don Pettit on January 29 when the ISS was about 265 miles above the Pacific Ocean. It was taken a moment before sunrise while the Earth was still in darkness. The Milky Way is seen side on so we see across its diameter, while a thin strip of light marks the edge of Earth's atmosphere (suffice it to say, this wasn't captured on one of the best camera phones).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

