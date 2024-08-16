'Anti-intelligent' iPhone camera app could cure your AI photo woes

Halide's Process Zero wants to turn your iPhone into a classic camera.

iPhone photography
(Image credit: Halide)

While iPhone cameras have become increasingly powerful over the last decade, growing from a single lens to three, there are some who find the on-device processing a little invasive. There's little you can do to avoid the computational editing that Apple implements automatically, such as brightening – but one of the most popular iPhone photography apps wants to bring things back to basics.

Described as "The Anti-intelligent" camera, Halide's new Process Zero uses no AI and no computational photography to capture images. In short, it turns your iPhone into the most basic of cameras – one that captures light and does little else. But how can the best camera phones perform without all their fancy on-device editing?

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

