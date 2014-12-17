Instagram announces first new filters for two years

A sneak peek at the new filters on offer from Instagram

If you like to take photos using your smartphone, you'll have no doubt played around with Instagram filters over the past few years. Here, they've announced the first new filters in the last two years and they look pretty spectacular: Slumber, Crema, Ludwig, Perpetua and Aden. From today you can also upload slow-mo video, enjoy real-time commenting, and adjust your photo's perspective using the adjust tool.

UK Instagrammer, and one of the first beta testers of Instagram, Dan Rubin said, "In my own feed if you go back to the beginning, when you couldn't import pictures from your Camera roll, you applied a filter in the app and the processing was part of the real time experience. Later, when you could import images, things changed a lot and there was more style and artistry. When the filters Amaro and Rise were introduced they changed how people shot photos.

"People's style tends to change based on what they are processing with. In Instagram the filters actually evolve people's styles and can lead to a certain type of photo. A shift to more subtle filters will lead to people paying more attention to light and essentially taking better photos."

Instagram also gets criticism for its filters' lack of subtlety, but that hasn't held back its popularity. So what are your thoughts?

