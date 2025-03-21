Want to learn GIMP for free? This tutorial page is the perfect place to start

Ditch your subscription and learn to use our favourite free photo editing software for free.

GIMP
(Image credit: GIMP)

GIMP 3.0 is finally here, and it's perfect timing really – with creatives everywhere yearning to save money on expensive photo editing and digital art software subscriptions. GIMP has long been our top free pick in our best photo editing software guide, and the recent update will only solidify that choice. GIMP can do almost everything Photoshop can do, it's that powerful, and any compromises feel well worth it for the fact it's free. Did I mention it's free?

But learning a new software comes with its challenges, and can feel intimidating. Luckily, the GIMP website has a brilliant help page, with links to user manuals, books and a fantastic tutorials page that is community-led. Hosting tips and tricks for getting started (known as GIMP Quickies) to more in-depth guides, this is the way to get started for free. You can even contribute your own tutorials if you have the skills to offer other learners.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

