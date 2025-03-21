Want to learn GIMP for free? This tutorial page is the perfect place to start
Ditch your subscription and learn to use our favourite free photo editing software for free.
GIMP 3.0 is finally here, and it's perfect timing really – with creatives everywhere yearning to save money on expensive photo editing and digital art software subscriptions. GIMP has long been our top free pick in our best photo editing software guide, and the recent update will only solidify that choice. GIMP can do almost everything Photoshop can do, it's that powerful, and any compromises feel well worth it for the fact it's free. Did I mention it's free?
But learning a new software comes with its challenges, and can feel intimidating. Luckily, the GIMP website has a brilliant help page, with links to user manuals, books and a fantastic tutorials page that is community-led. Hosting tips and tricks for getting started (known as GIMP Quickies) to more in-depth guides, this is the way to get started for free. You can even contribute your own tutorials if you have the skills to offer other learners.
GIMP is totally open source so there's a community of developers and users contributing to the tutorials. There are beginner-centred guides, including using Layer Masks, Basic Colour Curves and there's also an Asset Folder, which holds plug-ins, brushes, scripts and more.
If you want more specific creative tutorials, you can use the Photo Editing or Painting sections – and then there are sections for Configuration help and Coding tutorials as well.
So if you've been waiting for the time to ditch your pricey subscriptions (perhaps to afford one of the best laptops for photo editing), the launch of GIMP 3.0 combined with this tutorial page could be the perfect opportunity.
Not sure yet? See our Photoshop vs GIMP comparison.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.