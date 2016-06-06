Adobe previews new Photoshop Content-Aware crop tool

Fill in the blanks with Content-Aware crop

The Adobe team are so proud of a new, almost-finished Photoshop CC feature, that they're previewing its details early. It's an unsurprising move considering that the soon-to-be-released Content-Aware crop photo editor tool has long been on the top of many users' wish lists.

Thanks to the arrival of Content-Aware technology, Photoshop will be able to fill in the blank spaces that occur when wonky images are straightened out. It does this by automatically examining pixels at the edge of a picture and seamlessly filling in any white space.

Users will also be able to move the horizon to add more sky or ground and change the aspect ratio by adding content around the edges of pictures.

Expect to see the Content-Aware crop arrive with a host of other features as part of an upcoming major Photoshop CC release.