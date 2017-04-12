Topics

Review: Unison Colour Ocean Blue Pastels

This set of punchy pastels are in a league of their own.

These luxurious handmade pastels pack all the tones of the ocean into a single box, and they're a joy to use.

  • Gloriously rich colours
  • Fantastically smooth strokes
  • Wonderfully consistent

Unison Pastels is a range of handmade pastels from Northumberland. Their creator, artist John Hersey, began making the pastels in the 80s after struggling to find a commercial product that matched the quality of colour and consistency of texture he required. Here we're reviewing the Ocean Blue 12-pastel set created in collaboration with artist Zaria Forman. And they really are a joy to use. 

Unison's Ocean Blue pastels were developed with Zaria Forman, who creates stunning images like this

As the name suggests, the set comprises 12 ocean-inspired tones. The richness of colour is luxurious and the smoothness of the strokes is unlike any pastel we've used before. Each pastel is roughly 5cm in length and between 1-1.5cm in diameter. Because each pastel is hand-rolled, there's also some wonderful inconsistency in shape. If you're looking for a medium brimming with colour, which is portable and fun to work with, then this could be your best purchase yet.

This article originally appeared in Paint & Draw issue 4; buy it here!

