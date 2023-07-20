SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair review: Well, this was a surprise

I love this chair. It is comfortable, easily adjustable in a wealth of ways, and it's reasonably priced to boot. Sure, not all the materials are premium (with the exception of the webbing) but you're not paying premium prices – and it feels sturdy and supportive. My lumbar is very happy, thanks very much.

I was skeptical about reviewing the SIHOO Doro-C300, as I've previously tested another chair in the SIHOO range and it was only-okay. But I also knew this model is a bit pricier, so I was expecting better things – and the promise of enhanced lumbar support was certainly appealing to my sore lower back.

So did the SIHOO Doro-C300 surprise me? Well, yes, actually, it did. I really like this chair, and not just because it's really comfortable. It may even find a place in our best office chair for back pain roundup. Keep reading to find out more (and then explore our how to choose an office chair post).

SIHOO Doro-300: Design and assembly

(Image credit: Georgia Coggan)

I'll be honest, the massive box containing this chair was been in my hallway for weeks because I just couldn't find the time to assemble it. But I needn't have been so dramatic as it ended up taking around an hour to put together (and that included a couple of mistakes that shouldn't have happened). The instructions are relatively clear, with a surprisingly small number of steps to complete – but the pictures definitely could be improved.

I appreciated that the screws, shims and bits and bobs were in clearly labelled compartments that were individually sealed – as a scatterbrain I tend to mix bits up, and this really helped the process. Besides that, it all went together nicely.

The design and build quality is better than I assume. It feels a little plastick-y but the mesh webbing is more sumptuous than other mid-range chairs I've tried, and has a nice spring to it. I like the light colour palette – my daughter was actually scared of my old black chair (she said it looked like a big robot spider) so she is delighted this is a bit softer in appearance.

SIHOO M57 Office Chair: Features and comfort

The dynamic lumbar support feels like a hug around your lower back (Image credit: Georgia Coggan)

The SIHOO Doro-C300 is really, really comfortable. Way more so than I expected. The lumbar support bar is on the inside of the chair, rather than the outside, so you feel really cushioned and supported. It cradles your lower back in a hug, and my lower back pain has dissipated since using this chair.

This chair is mega adjustable. You can move the whole seat back up and down by just pulling and releasing it, and the same goes for the armrests. This removes the need for multiple fiddly levers, which I was grateful for as I always forget which lever does what. The armrests can also swing out to the side so they are out of the way. I've read other reviews stating they don't like how mobile they are, but I found the armrests tend to get in the way of my typing posture so being able to move them is a big positive for me.

(Image credit: Georgia Coggan)

You can use the lever under the seat to move the seat up and down (this part is actually quite fiddly but I'll let it go). Moving the seat back forwards and backwards is easy though, you just pull out the same lever and lean back on the seat, using your weight to adjust the seat back.

The neck rest is also supportive, and moves into places you actually want it to be, so it does make a difference which is rare. You can bring it forward and back, and tilt it as well.

As described before, the mesh is really sumptuous. It feels springy and supportive in a way previous chair mesh hasn't – it's especially way more cloud-like than the previous SIHOO chair I had.

SIHOO Doro C300 chair: Price

The SIHOO Doro C300 is a mid-range chair that punches above its weight. Though the materials aren't all premium, it feels premium to sit on, thanks to clever design. With an RRP of around $349/£349, you can pick it up on Amazon or other third party retailers for less (see below for the latest deals).

