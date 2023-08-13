Trust GXT 498 Forta review: gaming headset suits content creators, mostly

If you’re a gamer or content creator on the search for a lightweight headset that won’t break the bank, then the Trust GXT 498 Forta gaming headset may just be the perfect pick for you. With good comfort, a decent microphone and a handsome body all at a low price point, there’s little to grumble at when it comes to these headphones.

As someone that spends a lot of time video editing and playing games, a good headset is a must-have accessory when it comes to personal tech. However, good audio tech doesn’t always come cheap - which is why I was very excited to check out the new affordable GXT 498 Forta headset from tech brand Trust. In this review, I’ll go into detail about how they held up compared to the pricier brands I usually use as well as features like sound quality, comfort and overall aesthetics.



Released in May 2023, this headset is still relatively new on the market when this is written. When you first take it out of the box, it would be easy to mistake it for an official PlayStation product thanks to the sleek build and PlayStation logo imprinted onto the side. The design is simple yet elegant, and it was very easy to get used to the functions.

Trust GXT 498 Forta review: Key specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weight: 253g Dimensions: 205 x 165 x 83mm Connection type: Wired Driver: 50mm dynamic driver Microphone type: Omnidirectional Input type: 3.5mm Frequency response: 100 Hz - 17.000 Hz

Design

Design-wise, the GXT 498 Forta headset is a perfectly handsome alternative to the pricier counterparts (like the PS5 3D Pulse headset). It comes in two colours, white and black, and has a solid plastic body. It also features a flexible detachable microphone and detachable wire (although this headset is wired only). The lower price point does mean the plastic has an ever so slightly cheaper feel, but there is a good reason for that. Trust happily boasts that the GXT 498 Forta headset is incredibly sustainable as 85% of the body is made from recycled plastics, which is certainly a plus for those who are more environmentally conscious. This headset is also officially licensed by PlayStation, meaning the iconic logo has pride of place on each earcup.

The foam padding that lines the main band and earcups is incredibly soft and lined with a soft stretch fabric. However, the band feels quite thin compared to other gaming headsets I’ve used, and after extended use got a little bit uncomfortable as the pressure was so focused. Wearing glasses also got a bit uncomfortable after a while due to the tight fit of the earcups.

Features and performance

Sound-wise, quality is pretty good for the price point. Featuring powerful 50mm drivers and 3D audio, gaming felt immersive and I could easily pick up individual sounds during intense gameplay. However, considering this headset retails for under $40/£40, you are sacrificing a little bit of quality when it comes to audio crispness. Dialogue in games could sound a little tinny and lacked clarity at times. I also found that, despite the snug fit of the ear cups, it wasn’t as noise-cancelling as I would’ve liked. I usually use the Razer Blackshark V2 headset, and compared to those, the GXT 498 did fall a little behind when it came to audio clarity. Similarly, the microphone isn’t perfectly crisp and can sound a bit muffled, but it’s perfectly adequate for online gameplay and taking personal calls – however, I definitely wouldn’t recommend it for recording stand-alone audio.

The Trust GXT 498 Forta gaming headset is great for its simplicity. It features a stand-alone sliding mute button and rotating volume wheel that is reminiscent of the ones on a computer mouse. As prior mentioned, the mic and main wire are also removable which makes it easier to store/hang up. The wire measures 1.2m and is a nice thickness, but the rubber is pretty solid and I would prefer it if it was coated in a flexible anti-tangle fabric.

Price

The price point is where this headset really comes out strong as a contender for the best PS5 headsets. Retailing for around $40/£40, it’s a lot more affordable than other major gaming brands. With the detachable mic, individual mute button and simple volume wheel, what more could you want from an affordable yet good-quality headset? The GXT 498 also frequently goes on sale despite only releasing this year, so you’ll frequently find it for about $34/£34.

Should I buy the Trust GXT 498 Forta?

If you’re on the lookout for an affordable gaming headset that is lightweight, attractive and of perfectly reasonable quality, then look no further than the GXT 498 Forta headset. Being officially licensed by Sony means that quality is assured and it’s perfectly compatible with your PlayStation console. The recycled material build is also a major selling point for those more environmentally conscious. The all-black build is sleek and professional looking – perfect for those that like a neat set-up.



So does it warrant a spot as one of our new fave PS5 headsets? Well, If you’re a hardcore audiophile, you may want more from your audio tech than this modest baby can offer you. A lower price point means you definitely sacrifice some audio clarity and comfort, but you’ll only really be aware of this if you’re used to higher-end brands. But as a cheaper alternative that doesn’t sacrifice style and functionality, I would definitely recommend the GXT 498 Forta headset.