The best PS5 controllers: including PS5 pro controllers

The best PS5 controllers enable you to get more from your PlayStation 5 console as they include haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to get you closer to the action, the built-in speaker enables developers to bring the game off the screen and into your hands.

The PS5 DualSense controller is the leading gamepad for PS5, but the best PS5 controllers can also include PS5 pro controllers and cheap PS5 controllers; as third-party brands bring the latest technology to some of the best unofficial controllers for PS5. There are also new pro-focused controllers that feature paddles and customisation options. And of course, Sony regularly releases special edition DualSense controllers for collectors.

Interestingly, the best cheap PS5 controllers are actually the official Sony DualSense Wireless Controllers. The original white edition can be found for under $70 / £50, which sounds a lot but pro PS5 controllers are often $150 - $250 / £120 - £220. Take a look at our 'best PS5 controller deal' tracker for the latest discounts.

Once you buy a new PS5 controller then you'll be needing one of the best PS5 games, and also plan ahead by reading our feature on the best upcoming PS5 games. The best controller for PS5 can also be used with PC games and streaming games on laptops and tablets; we have a guide to the best laptops for gaming that you should read if playing PlayStation 5 games on PC.

The best PS5 controllers: available now

1. PS5 DualSense Controller
The best PS5 controller overall Manufacturer: Sony
Features: Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, speaker, microphone, motion sensors

Features: Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, speaker, microphone, motion sensors The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is the classic gamepad that comes packaged with PlayStation 5. It apes the console's curved design and two-tone colours. It made waves for bringing haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to mainstream gaming. The design of the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is elegant and original, it perfectly fits into your hands and feels like a true evolution of the classic PlayStation controller. It also features motion sensors for new gameplay features and a built-in microphone to keep you connected online.

2. HexGaming Rival Pro PS5 Controllers
The best looking PS5 controllers Manufacturer: HexGaming
Features: 2mm hair triggers, customisable thumb sticks, ergonomic buttons, rubberised grip

Features: 2mm hair triggers, customisable thumb sticks, ergonomic buttons, rubberised grip HexGaming's range of Rival Pro PS5 Controllers are the most stylish around and best of all you can fully customise the gamepad, from the design to the thumb sticks. I'm taken with the wave design inspired by The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Japanese ukiyo-e artist Hokusai, but other Rival Pro controllers feature The Joker and a vibrant '80s tropical illustration. Visit the HexGaming site and design your own controller. All the gamepads offer the same features as the official DualSense Wireless Controller, but with your own design.

3. DualSense Controller – God of War Ragnarok Limited Edition
The best PS5 controller for God of War fans Manufacturer: Sony
Features: Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, speaker, microphone, motion sensors

Features: Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, speaker, microphone, motion sensors The DualSense Wireless Controller – God of War Ragnarok Limited Edition is the latest special edition gamepad from Sony. This celebrates the release of God of War Ragnarok and features a unique blue and white colourway as well as the howling bear and wolf insignia to represent Kratos and Atreus. Behind the unique design is the same technology that makes the DualSense Controller so perfect for PS5 gaming, including haptic feedback for immersion and adaptive triggers to feel every axe swing in God of War Ragnarok. Pre-orders are now open on this controller.

4. Aim Controllers PS5
The best PS5 controller for if money is no option Manufacturer: Aim Controllers
Features: Adaptive triggers, profile switch, paddles, remap buttons

Features: Adaptive triggers, profile switch, paddles, remap buttons The Aim Controllers for PS5 is a brand created by gamers for gamers. The base is built on Sony's DualSense design and tech – so you get adaptive triggers, haptics, etc – but Aim Controllers add four paddles to the rear that can be customised to replace the face buttons. There are other PS5 controllers that offer paddle features, but we give kudos to Aim Controllers' build quality and attention to detail. More so, these gamepads have some of the wackiest designs around, including this black and neon paint splattered design.

5. SCUF PS5 Reflex Pro Wireless Controller
The best value PS5 pro controller Manufacturer: SCUF
Features: Adaptive triggers, profile switch, 4 paddles, remappable buttons

Features: Adaptive triggers, profile switch, 4 paddles, remappable buttons SCUF controllers are some of the best third-party gamepads around, and the SCUF PS5 Reflex Pro Wireless Controller impresses. It features four stubby rear paddles that can be remapped to adjust and set them to a variety of games. This features all of the tech used in a standard DualSense controller – haptics, motion sensors and adaptive triggers – but comes in a non-slip finish. Unique to SCUF you can program profiles into the controller and switch between them, the LED shows which profile you're using.

6. TCP Pro Controller Visit Site (opens in new tab) The best digital PS5 pro controller Manufacturer: The Controller People

Features: Digital triggers, Clicksticks, individual D-pad, create your own design This Pro Controller from The Controller People takes the brave decision to remove the DualSense Controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. So why should you 'downgrade'? Well, we get 'clicky' digital triggers and a genuinely lighter pad with a longer battery life. This makes for a controller old-school players will enjoy. The D-pad too is unique, as each button is a separate button, meaning this is fantastic for 2D fighting games and retro titles. It has small responsive rear paddles too. This one is a little different.

7. HORI Fighting Stick Alpha
The best value PS5 fight controller Manufacturer: HORI
Features: Hayabusa buttons and joystick, official Sony fighting stick, changeable artwork

Features: Hayabusa buttons and joystick, official Sony fighting stick, changeable artwork The HORI Fighting Stick Alpha is an impressive arcade-style fighting stick for taking control of your combos in Street Fighter and Tekken. This is a tournament grade controller with a Hayabusa stick and matte finish, responsive buttons, so the quality is guaranteed. You can tailor the HORI Fighting Stick Alpha by creating four custom profiles using the companion app and switching between them at will; essential if you're playing different fighting games. You can also easily flip open the fight stick to replace its buttons. Built-in audio and mic controls add to the quality, overall.

8. Thrustmaster T300 RS - GT Edition Racing Wheel
The best PS5 racing wheel controller Manufacturer: Thrustmaster
Features: Dual-belt system, 25 watt motor with Force Feedback, quick release wheel, Gran Turismo licensed

Features: Dual-belt system, 25 watt motor with Force Feedback, quick release wheel, Gran Turismo licensed The Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Force Feedback Racing Wheel is not only one of the best racing wheels around for PS5, it also comes with the added kudos of featuring the Gran Turismo licensed decals. The wheel has a 25 watt motor connected to a dual-belt drive system to deliver a smooth racing experience with Force Feedback; this feels like a real car wheel. Its quick release wheel means you can adapt it to different styles of games, too.

9. Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand (PS5)
The best PS5 controller charger Manufacturer: Razer
Features: Curved design, matching colours, USB power connectivity

Features: Curved design, matching colours, USB power connectivity The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is an elegantly designed addition to any gamer's controller setup. While we wait for the Razer PS5 controller (the brand made one of PS4's best so we think its a given) this refined DualSense charger is a nice option. The charger has a subtle curved design that matches the look of Sony's controller, and Razer has colour-matched the stand with the latest DualSense colours and designs. The new Razer charges a DualSense in under three hours, and features an overheat protector. All-in, this is an excellent addition to your setup.

The best PS5 controller: frequent questions

What does DualSense do, exactly? The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is a high-spec gamepad that evolves the technology of previous PlayStation controllers. Inside you can find the below technology: Haptic feedback: Instead of rumble, which means games can send vibrations around the pad to emote how on-screen action would 'feel'. Adaptive triggers: These can be tailored to gameplay by developers, which means they can become 'tighter' the faster a car moves or loose when a gun runs out of ammo. Touchpad: This can be used by players to interact with a game in new ways, to swipe across the pad to solve a puzzle, for example. This is similar to the rear touchpad on the old PS Vita. Speaker: This brings games to life with unique audio and voice acting coming directly from the controller. Used with the above tech the PS5 DualSense controller can make you feel rain drops and hear them hit the pad.

Are there special editions of the DualSense? Yes, for some time now Sony has been releasing special editions of its DualSense, in my list above you can pre-order the new God of War: Ragnarok DualSense controller. As well as game specific controllers and the original White variant you can also now choose from a number of unique colours, these are: Cosmic Red, Midnight Black, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Grey Camoflage. If you want to design your own PS5 controller you can visit sites such as Custom Controllers (opens in new tab) and create your own gamepad.

Is there a new PS5 controller? Yes, Sony has announced its first pro controller for PS5, called the DualSense Edge. This controller is aimed at gamers who play for longer and need to customise the gamepad to their way of playing as well as to different games. You'll be able to replace face buttons and sticks, swap through controller profiles and it features rear paddles, ideal for shooters. We expect DualSense Edge to release this Holiday season – so November / December – and while Sony has yet to pin a price to its pro PS5 controller expect to be around $150 / £120 (though this could be higher).

Are there Pro PS5 controllers? Yes, Sony has the DualSense Edge coming soon but also third-party brand Victrix has announced the Victrix ProCon Wireless Controller for PS5, which is the first officially licensed PS5 "pro-style" gamepad. It's due for release in December, and can be pre-ordered at Amazon US (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Victrix)

Can I use my PS5 DualSense controller on a PS4? No. Because the best PS5 controllers, such as the DualSense Wireless controller, have been created to make use of 'next-gen games' with high-spec features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, these controllers won't work on old consoles.

Can a PS4 controller work on PS5? Yes, you can use an old PS4 controller, such as DualShock 4, on a PlayStation 5. But as you'd expect without the same technology you will be missing out on the adaptive triggers, heightened motion control and haptic feedback. But this can be a cheap way to ensure you have a back-up PS5 controller.

Are there different types of PS5 controllers? Aside from the DualSense controller there are various third-party PS5 controllers but most use the same design as the Sony gamepad but with small design changes, customisation options and even the choice to build a controller from scratch. Of course there is also the forthcoming DualSense Edge controller, steering wheel and fight stick controllers.

