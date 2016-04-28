Stunning street art aims to 'Save the Arctic'

At the start of April hundreds of artists applied to take part in a street art campaign called "Save the Arctic". Organised in collaboration between Greenpeace and Rebobinart, the action aim to raise public awareness of the problems that jeopardize the Arctic ecosystem.

The Arctic is threatened by destructive fishing and the oil industry

To get the message across, 32 specially selected artists were invited to paint public walls in Barcelona managed by Murs Lliures. With 900 linear metres of legally set-aside walls to work with, the artists soon got to work and created some striking imagery.

Over 650 artists applied to the campaign

Outside of the works created by the chosen artists, anyone else was welcome to get involved by contributing to a collective wall decorated with the motto "Save the Arctic."

The collaboration has proved that public spaces are a powerful tool for social expression, and one that can engage a wide audience.

Everyone could contribute to a special section of the wall

But the campaign doesn't end there. Greenpeace have also launched a worldwide competition for the best poster depicting a creative vision of the Arctic.

All posters will help to get the message out to politicians, while the winning artists will also journey to the Norwegian Arctic itself.