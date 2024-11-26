Things are getting a little whacky with iPad deals this Black Friday week. This is my fifth Black Friday now, and not until today have I seen five iPad deals on five different models, all at record low prices. There really is something for every user right now – from the casual tablet user to the digital creative pro.

And my pick of the lot? I'd have to say the most recent standard iPad (10th Gen, (A14 chip, 2023) which is currently down from $349 to $259.99 at Amazon. I choose this as the top pick because, as our review states, it's the best option for the most users out there. Also, yesterday, it was going for $279!!

I go through the details of each deal, and each model below, but if you want to know more about the iPads I'm talking about, I suggest you check out our breakdown of the iPad generations, and also our list of the best iPads for drawing (should you be a digital artists).

The best iPad deals this Black Friday

Best for most iPad Air 11 (M2, 2024): $699 $599 at Amazon (256GB)

Save $100: This is not the entry-level Air that comes with the 128GB. This is the 11-inch Air that comes with 256GB – and it's $100 off. Ideal if you're a creatives that wants to house a lot of files on your tab, or films and shows to watch while travelling. The Air is a powerful tab with its M2 chip, and it's one of my favourite iPad to use. Price check: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $799

Best for pros iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): $999 $849 at Amazon – WITH FREE COUPON

Save $150: This is a big deal on a powerful iPad – and there's currently a free coupon saving over at Amazon for $50, bringing the price down to a record low of $849. There's another iPad on this page that has the same coupon saving, so be sure which one you want before you click that button and apply the saving! Price check: Apple: $999 | Best Buy: $999

10th Gen iPad (A14 chip, 2023): $349 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $51: It's not only the lowest price in 30 days, it's also the joint lowest price it's ever been! The most recent standard iPad is a beautifully designed tab, with central camera on the landscape bezel. I thought it was a little too advanced for a standard iPad when it first came out, and cost too much. Now with $90, it represents great value. Price check: Best Buy: $299

9th Gen iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $199 at Best Buy

Save $129: Yes it's the older 2021 iPad. But it's also a decent tablet,. and it's only $199! That makes it a perfect tablet for the kids, or as a house tab to share out with the family. It's a capable tablet at a record-low price. Well worth consideration. Price check: Best Buy also $249