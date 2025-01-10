This temperature regulating office chair sounds like every gamer's dream

When Razer comes out with a new prototype at CES, we sit up and listen.

This year's CES event is nearly at an end, and we've heard lots of weird and wonderful tech announcements come out of it. But among the battery toasters and tea-cooling cat robots, there's new tech that looks useable, effective, and promises to solve real life problems.

Razer's heating and cooling gaming chair, named Project Arielle, is such a proposition. The 'problem' is that gamers can get uncomfortably hot while gaming for hours on end. Through a wider lens, all office workers can feel too warm or too cold during the year. Well this chair offers easy temperature regulation to its users, using some very impressive looking tech. If it delivers on ergonomics (which, based on the press images, it will), it just might be the newest addition to my list of the best office chairs for back pain.

