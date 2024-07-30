First look at Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, and it's a shiny marvel

News
By
published

Trust me, I have one ahead of launch and it's beautiful.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus revealed; a grey, shiny phone design
(Image credit: Nothing)

While I can't reveal the full specs and details of the new Phone (2a) Plus, I can offer this first image of the brand's new smartphone. It's a beautifully sleek, shiny design that makes more of the brand's recognisable clear rear design, visible charging coils and LED cluster.

The current Nothing Phone (2a) comes in a black model, that while striking can diminish the rear design, and so is a little closer to the recent Nothing Phone (2s) Special Edition, which makes the graphic coil design more recognisable.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles