First look at Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, and it's a shiny marvel

While I can't reveal the full specs and details of the new Phone (2a) Plus, I can offer this first image of the brand's new smartphone. It's a beautifully sleek, shiny design that makes more of the brand's recognisable clear rear design, visible charging coils and LED cluster.

The current Nothing Phone (2a) comes in a black model, that while striking can diminish the rear design, and so is a little closer to the recent Nothing Phone (2s) Special Edition, which makes the graphic coil design more recognisable.

Full disclosure, I've already been sent the Phone (2a) Plus for review (coming on Wednesday) so I'm familiar with the new model's aesthetic, and it's really quite beautiful. The matt-grey case feels light and fresh, but it also ensures the silver coil pops, it's like a physical, graphic design work of art in the palm of your hand.

The new Phone (2a) Plus features the same 'face' look as the previous phone, but now in a shiny, silvery design. (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing has yet to make the specs of the new Phone (2a) Plus public but that hasn't stopped leaks and rumours from popping up, with Gsmarena speculating the new smartphone makes use of a 'MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM' and upgrades the selfie camera to 50MP sensor.

Rumoured specs aside, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus looks like, well… nothing else on the shelf right now outside of the brand's own uniquely graphic and bold designs. If you're looking for a new smartphone that's a little different, read my Nothing Phone 2 review.