Nothing unveils the colourful new Phone (2a) Special Edition

News
By
published

One of the best budget smartphones of 2024 just got a design upgrade.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition
(Image credit: Nothing)

Phone manufacturer Nothing has today unveiled a special edition variant of its Phone (2a) smartphone, one of the most well-received budget camera phones of 2024. This new design is the first Nothing product to combine the palette of primary colours together, with red, blue, and yellow previously appearing across the Nothing ecosystem only singularly. 

We think this design looks pretty great, and only emphasises how much we already loved the Nothing Phone 2a when it was first released back in March 2024. The company is known for being bold, with a design-first approach to tech that exudes personality – and this special edition 2a smartphone only proceeds to carry the brand's identity in another fun and new direction. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles