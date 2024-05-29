Nothing unveils the colourful new Phone (2a) Special Edition

Phone manufacturer Nothing has today unveiled a special edition variant of its Phone (2a) smartphone, one of the most well-received budget camera phones of 2024. This new design is the first Nothing product to combine the palette of primary colours together, with red, blue, and yellow previously appearing across the Nothing ecosystem only singularly.

We think this design looks pretty great, and only emphasises how much we already loved the Nothing Phone 2a when it was first released back in March 2024. The company is known for being bold, with a design-first approach to tech that exudes personality – and this special edition 2a smartphone only proceeds to carry the brand's identity in another fun and new direction.

Prices for the Phone (2a) Special Edition start at £349 / $349 (tbc) for the model with a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's available now directly from Nothing's website with price cuts on accessories too.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing's Design Director, Adam Bates, has shared that: “We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colours; red, blue and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art."

Phone (2a) Special Edition is a story of colour, told through our most powerfully unique smartphone yet. Out now. Limited quantities available. pic.twitter.com/vkGXeg6uHnMay 29, 2024

The Phone (2a) Special Edition builds upon the standard Phone (2a) model which brought tons of excitement to the market this year, selling 100,000 units in just a few hours. It has a gorgeous AMOLED display (6.7-inches) and offers an impressive 50MP dual-rear camera setup including an ultrawide lens that is bound to keep up with the needs of content creators.

But that's not all, the Nothing Phone (2a) also features impressive performance thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, with a fast and smooth Nothing OS 2.5, a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery, and the uniquely designed Glyph Interface with lights on the back of the phone's casing for new ways of interaction.

Nothing also offers industry-first ChatGPT integrations across all of Nothing and CMF by Nothing audio and smartphone products, with ChatGPT widgets for easy access from your smartphone home screen.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Before the Nothing Phone (2a), there was the Nothing Phone 2, and before that – the Nothing Phone 1. This device sits somewhere in between the Phone 1 and 2 devices, with mid-range features that make it capable yet much more affordable (almost half the MSRP) than the Phone 2 which starts at $599 / £579 for the entry-level configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The company teased today's announcement on X by vaguely showing only the three primary colours within the template of a phone, although other tweets by Nothing's CEO may have casually leaked the design of the rumoured Nothing Phone 3.

For all of the best deals and prices on Nothing tech in your region, see our clever deals widget below. It updates 24/7, working around the clock to find you the best offers from local retailers, so keep checking back for the right time to buy.