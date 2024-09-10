Choosing a creative laptop – how powerful does my creative laptop need to be?

How to configure a laptop for graphic design, 3D modelling, rendering, video editing and more.

There's plenty to ponder when choosing a laptop for digital creative work, from which CPU, GPU, SSD and memory you need. But what components actually matter for graphic design, video editing, 3D modelling, rendering or digital art? In short, how much performance do you actually need? And how much do you really need to spend?

CPU performance matters pretty much across the board, albeit you don't necessarily need the very highest specification chip for all creative workflows. On the other hand, how much memory, GPU power and storage performance and storage space you need can vary quite a bit by task type.

Dell laptop deal

Dell XPS 14

Available with Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics, the XPS 14 isn't a powerhouse, but the OLED display and all-round feature set makes it a great choice for 2D workflows.

Choosing a creative laptop; a slim black laptop

Asus Vivobook 14X

With a gorgeous OLED screen and RTX 3050 graphics, this 14 incher is a fantastic value proposition for entry-level digital art and graphic design workflows.

Choosing a creative laptop; a flipped laptop

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 14

Strictly, this laptop fails the discrete graphics test. But it's Ryzen 8000 APU has good integrated graphics, while the touchscreen and low price are very appealing for 2D art.

Dell XPS 16 laptop deal

Dell XPS 16

Highly configurable with sleek design, Dell's XPS can be had with a 16-inch OLED display, RTX 4070 graphics and 32GB for effortless video editing performance.

Choosing a creative laptop; a silver laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

If you're looking for a more compact 14-inch laptop with proper video editing firepower, you could do a whole lot worse than the ROG Zephyrus G14 and it's RTX 4070 GPU.

Choosing a creative laptop

Creator 16 AI Studio

For really demanding video editing workloads, you can upgrade to RTX 4080 graphics, an Intel Core Ultra CPU and a 4K Mini-LED panel with MSI's creator-centric 16-incher.

Choosing a creative laptop

Razer Blade 16

With a Calman Verified OLED display, up to RTX 4090 graphics and Intel's most powerful mobile CPUs, the Blade 16 is an absolute 3D rendering powerhouse.

Choosing a creative laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

As laptops with Nvidia's highest-spec 16GB RTX graphics go, the Zephyrus M16 is actually decent value and includes 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and a wide-gamut display.

Choosing a creative laptop

Gigabyte Aorus 17X

Nvidia's RTX 4080 is only slightly less powerful than the full 4090, so this 17-inch Gigabyte makes for an intriguing mobile workstation value proposition.

