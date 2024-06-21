I tried Samsung's new Galaxy Book4 Edge – Spoiler alert: it's awesome

There are so many impressive features to assist creatives and designers, AI has never been more helpful.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge event
(Image credit: Future)
Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is the first Copilot Plus AI-powered laptop to hit the market, and it's available to buy right now. I went to the Samsung KX headquarters in London yesterday to get a hands-on demo of this latest laptop, and discover the new features that have the potential to supercharge creative workflows. I honestly believe we've entered the future of technology with these AI-powered laptops, and I'm about to tell you why. 

Let me start by saying that I know AI is a huge concern for many creatives in the industry right now, but these Copilot Plus features combined with Samsung's next-gen hardware only exist to make life easier for us – so why don't we let it? 

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge event
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)
