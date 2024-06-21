I tried Samsung's new Galaxy Book4 Edge – Spoiler alert: it's awesome

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is the first Copilot Plus AI-powered laptop to hit the market, and it's available to buy right now. I went to the Samsung KX headquarters in London yesterday to get a hands-on demo of this latest laptop, and discover the new features that have the potential to supercharge creative workflows. I honestly believe we've entered the future of technology with these AI-powered laptops, and I'm about to tell you why.

Let me start by saying that I know AI is a huge concern for many creatives in the industry right now, but these Copilot Plus features combined with Samsung's next-gen hardware only exist to make life easier for us – so why don't we let it?

If you're feeling a little out of your depth, we suggest reading our explainer on what is an AI laptop? to get up to speed. For now though, here are the top three features of the Galaxy Book4 Edge that I think will be a game-changer for creatives.

Snapdragon X Elite NPU

(Image credit: Future)

To start off, we need to get a little bit technical. The Galaxy Book4 Edge is the first AI laptop to be powered by the groundbreaking Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite NPU (neural processing unit) chip, which works alongside traditional components like a laptop's CPU and GPU, but for AI processing. According to Samsung, the Snapdragon X Elite is the world's fastest and most efficient NPU for laptops.

What this means is that the Book4 Edge can offer 4x faster AI processing of Adreno Graphics, and run Wi-Fi 7 connectivity smoothly. This Snapdragon NPU has the best performance per watt, and as Samsung demonstrated to us yesterday, it beats out Apple's MacBook Pro M3 chip, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 too (these are two of the best computer processors in the industry right now).

(Image credit: Future)

This NPU, along with Microsoft Copilot and Galaxy AI, powers the entire Book4 Edge laptop as a background hub to keep things running smoothly, so that you can focus on foreground tasks. This means creatives can spend less time trying to boost the performance of their devices and simply get on with their creative projects without worry. The Snapdragon X Elite offers cutting-edge hybrid AI integrations to manage your workspace with ease.

Microsoft Copilot

(Image credit: Future)

You've probably heard a thing or two about Microsoft's Copilot, the AI assistant that could pummel Siri and Alexa into the ground. The purpose of Copilot is to free creatives up from mundane everyday tasks to make space for improved work-related productivity.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, Copilot works everywhere that you do, offering assistance across all of your application suites. It has the skills to intelligently adapt to your workflow and can help with drafting emails, generating images, answering your questions, adding content to existing documents, summarising and transcribing text, and editing your writing to be more concise. But with the Galaxy AI combination, and Snapdragon X power, Copilot is capable of so much more.

The video below shows a prompt I gave Copilot on the Galaxy Book4 Edge for a hypothetical trip to Tokyo. It gave me an idea of cost, with suggested hotels, and when asked - it quickly converted the budget from USD to British pounds.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is the very first Galaxy Book device equipped with a dedicated AI copilot button, which is the first big change to Windows keyboards in 30 years. This makes it faster and easier to access Copilot, activating AI capabilities with a simple keystroke.

With the backing of Galaxy AI, it now offers many of the same features introduced with the Samsung S24 series, including chat assist, note assist, transcript assist, interpreter, live translate, photo assist, and the impressive circle to search with Google. There's also AI recall, to help you locate files without scouring through your laptop, and real-time subtitles can be created across video content and live meetings to help you better engage.

Samsung ecosystem

(Image credit: Future)

Last but not least, my favourite part of the new Galaxy Book4 Edge is the seamless integration with the entire Samsung ecosystem. As someone who owns the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Watch 6, it just makes sense to have a laptop that can speak the same language as all of my other daily devices, not to mention the new AI-powered Samsung monitors that I also got to demo in London.

If you have a Samsung smartphone, you can use your phone as a plugin to work seamlessly with your new AI laptop. Or, say you own the latest Samsung Tab S9, you can use this as an extended or mirrored screen to work wirelessly with your laptop, wherever you are.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq) (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq) (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq) (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq) (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq) (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq) (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)

You can also share your work with others outside of the Samsung product family, and those with an iPhone, for example. The Samsung quick share feature demonstrates this perfectly, as you can upload your images, videos or files to a secure server (maximum 2GB) and generate a QR code for others to download the full quality of your assets.

Pricing

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is available to buy now directly from Samsung, and comes in two available display sizes, the 14-inch or 16-inch models. You can choose between the:

Galaxy Book4 Edge 14-inch 12-Core CPU 16GB RAM 512GB priced at £1399

Galaxy Book4 Edge 16-inch 12-Core CPU 16GB RAM 512GB priced at £1499

Galaxy Book4 Edge 16-inch 12-Core CPU 16GB RAM 1TB priced at £1699

To see today's best deals on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, check out our clever deals widget below.