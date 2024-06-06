Samsung's new AI monitors are pretty impressive

News
By
published

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 could be a game-changer for creatives, and it's not overpriced either.

New Samsung 2024 AI monitors
(Image credit: Samsung)
Jump To:

Samsung has been injecting AI into a lot of its product families lately, starting with the Galaxy S24 smartphone series and continuing with its Galaxy Book4 Edge, the first Copilot Plus AI-powered laptop to hit the market. But Samsung isn't stopping there. In fact, it's just getting started. 

Earlier this week the company unveiled its latest Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor products with – you guessed it – AI-powered technology. These are the first monitors in Samsung's lineup to offer 4K AI upscaling for high-resolution quality across the board, bringing lower-resolution content up to near 4K UHD standards. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles