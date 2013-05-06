IBM shows creative streak with alluring animations

It's fair to say that a lot of creative and smart people work at American multinational technology and consulting corporation IBM, with the company, last year, awarded the most US patents for the 20th year in a row.

So these guys have a lot to share when it comes to invention and innovation, which is why they've set up Tumblr site IBMblr. Here you can find all manner of interesting things, including interviews, anecdotes from employees, examples of products that have resulted from different patents, opinions, prediction on future trends and technology and, most importantly, lots of animated GIFs!

On the site, the IBM team invites audiences to... "Follow along as we share the passion and anecdotes of IBMers who helped send people to the moon, hatched trillions of barcodes, launched the computer industry and then even taught one to play Jeopardy! They’re just some of the innovations we’ve been working on to build a smarter planet."

