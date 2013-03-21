Create unique typography with this new Instagram app

Ampergram is a great bit of fun for any font lover

Combining typography with popular photo editor Instagram led Phillip Pastore to create Ampergram, a cool app that enables you to create endless typographic compositions using cool photos of fonts.

You can capture and tag your own letters, or use the app's already stellar offerings generated by the communtiy. Letter results can be filtered by style and the location in which they were spotted.

The process of creating an Ampergram is a great bit of fun for any font lover as well as providing a very intuitive way of discovering new and inspiring typography.

Ampergram can be used primarily through the Flash creator, which is the most full-featured experience at the moment, but if you're more of a smartphone app user, it's also available to download on the iTunes app store for iOS and Android.

You can download Ampergram for $1.99 (£1.69) via the iTunes app store.

