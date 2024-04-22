Save up to 75% on Nintendo Indie games in limited-time sale

To celebrate the newly announced indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch console this summer, Nintendo is hosting an Indie game sale in both its US and UK eShops until April 23, with up to 75% off. Did you miss the announcement? Don't worry – We've covered the best Indie World Showcase highlights.
Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are actually made by the smaller studios, and this sale only proves it with hits like Hollow Knight, Cuphead, Celeste, and Stardew Valley all receiving impressive discounts. Most of these games admittedly were never that expensive to begin with, priced at around $20. But this indie game sale has prices dropping to as low as $5 for top titles.
Hollow Knight: SAVE 50%
This platform adventure game from Team Cherry is adorable and somewhat challenging. Play as the insectoid warrior and fight enemies as you venture across a vast ruined kingdom plagued by insects, in a hand-drawn 2D animation style.
• $15.00 $7.50 at Nintendo US
• £10.99 £5.49 at Nintendo UK
Stardew Valley: SAVE 33%
If you enjoy life sim games then you'll love this cosy farming story with the challenge of creating the farm of your dreams and living off the land in Pelican Town.
• $14.99 $9.99 at Nintendo US
Among Us: SAVE 35%
Who among you is the betrayer? Find out in this online multiplayer social deduction game set aboard a spacecraft. You might even be the chosen one to cause destruction.
• $5.00 $3.25 at Nintendo US
• £3.89 £2.52 at Nintendo UK
Untitled Goose Game: SAVE 50%
This indie puzzle game will have you taking control of a goose to complete objectives and use your stealth abilities to manipulate objects and wreak havoc on the local villagers.
• $19.99 $9.99 at Nintendo US
• £17.99 £8.99 at Nintendo UK
Ori and the Will of the Wisps: SAVE 60%
This sequel offers an all-new adventure on a journey of untold danger in a vast and exotic world where you'll discover Ori's true destiny and mysterious fate .
• $29.99 $11.99 at Nintendo US
• £24.99 £9.99 at Nintendo UK
Cuphead: SAVE 30%
This 1930s-inspired cartoon classic game features boss battles, action and adventure as you gather weapons and learn new moves. You can play multiplayer local co-op too.
• $19.99 $13.99 at Nintendo US