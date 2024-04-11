"Success is about relationships": A day in the life of Taxi Studio co-founder Spencer Buck

By Rosie Hilder
published

Spencer shares his advice for starting a design agency.

image of Spencer Buck, a white man
(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Spencer Buck is one of the three founders of Taxi Studio, a Bristol-based agency that crafts unforgettable identities and campaigns for a range of clients including Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Byron. A certified B-Corp, Taxi Studio prides itself on its three values: Live Fearless. Play Fair and Form Real Relationships. 

As part of our Day in the life series, I chatted to Spencer about how those values helped the studio navigate Covid, how the industry's changed in the last twenty years and why he doesn't have a dream client. He also shares some useful advice for anyone thinking of setting up their own agency. 

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

