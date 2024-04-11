"Success is about relationships": A day in the life of Taxi Studio co-founder Spencer Buck

I’ve written a thought piece on that very subject.

Advice for agency start-ups

In the landscape of striving for business success, a triumvirate stands tall – Capability, Chemistry & Cost. To navigate the complexities of today's markets, new (and established) businesses must adeptly harness this trifecta, harmonising their strengths to carve a path to sustained excellence.

Capability

At the heart of triumph lies capability. Businesses that invest in honing their skills, embracing innovation, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement position themselves as leaders. The ability to deliver top-tier products or services, coupled with agility in adapting to evolving landscapes, defines capability. Whether it's technological prowess, operational efficiency, or unrivalled creativity, businesses must excel in what they do to get ahead. And of course, in the design business, creating bloody good work is prerequisite.

Chemistry

Success isn't transactional; it's about relationships. The chemistry between clients, employees, or partners is the intangible force that propels you. Building trust, fostering communication, and cultivating a shared vision create a synergy. Successful businesses recognise that real relationships fuel growth.

Cost

A pragmatic consideration of cost anchors a business in reality. Effective cost management ensures sustainability and profitability. Striking the right balance between quality and efficiency, smart financial stewardship is the guardian of longevity, shielding businesses from uncertainties and positioning them as resilient ‘players’. And for consulting businesses like mine, putting a price on what you do is not a race to the bottom.

Taxi Studio has never been accused of being cheap. And that’s just the way we like it.

Focussing on Capability, Chemistry, and Cost, successful businesses find equilibrium and stand a chance of sustained success.

Be aware though: the trifecta is not a checklist. It's a philosophy that propels businesses toward excellence, ensuring they not only weather storms but thrive in the ever-evolving business ecosystem. By paying close attention to these three simple things, a business will not only stand a better chance of surviving the start up phase – it will flourish, becoming an enduring force that can shape industries and leave an indelible mark on the design/creative/business landscape.