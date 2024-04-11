"Success is about relationships": A day in the life of Taxi Studio co-founder Spencer Buck

Spencer Buck is one of the three founders of Taxi Studio, a Bristol-based agency that crafts unforgettable identities and campaigns for a range of clients including Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Byron. A certified B-Corp, Taxi Studio prides itself on its three values: Live Fearless. Play Fair and Form Real Relationships.
As part of our Day in the life series, I chatted to Spencer about how those values helped the studio navigate Covid, how the industry's changed in the last twenty years and why he doesn't have a dream client. He also shares some useful advice for anyone thinking of setting up their own agency.
Tell me about a typical day in your role
I’m accountable for Taxi Studio’s design and strategy output. But I don’t involve myself in everything; primarily because it would drive the team to distraction. I have a select few clients that require more of my time than others, but more importantly, I have an incredibly talented team that are more than capable of producing brilliant work with little or none of my input. So, when I’m not directly contributing to the work, I make myself busy by adding value in other ways. Be that thought pieces, or proactive ideas for clients, or other initiatives.
What was your early career like?
My first foray into the industry was taking a junior design position at Blackburn’s Brand Consultants, one of the most innovative brand design businesses of its time. It’s sadly no longer trading, but it was a great proving ground. I lasted two years before deciding that London was not going to be my permanent home. The South West was calling me back. I spent some time freelancing in the Bristol and Bath area, which was a miserable experience in the mid-90s because the quality of work being produced was terrible, then. The benefit of being surrounded my mediocrity was that it inspired Alex, Ryan and myself to set up an agency to rival the London lot. And that’s why we started Taxi Studio.
How has the industry changed since you founded Taxi Studio?
In terms of creating the very best work you can produce, the industry is the same today as it was 20 years ago. The biggest change is in the tools we use. And you can’t smoke at your desks.
What advice would you give someone starting their own agency?
I’ve written a thought piece on that very subject.
Advice for agency start-ups
In the landscape of striving for business success, a triumvirate stands tall – Capability, Chemistry & Cost. To navigate the complexities of today's markets, new (and established) businesses must adeptly harness this trifecta, harmonising their strengths to carve a path to sustained excellence.
Capability
At the heart of triumph lies capability. Businesses that invest in honing their skills, embracing innovation, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement position themselves as leaders. The ability to deliver top-tier products or services, coupled with agility in adapting to evolving landscapes, defines capability. Whether it's technological prowess, operational efficiency, or unrivalled creativity, businesses must excel in what they do to get ahead. And of course, in the design business, creating bloody good work is prerequisite.
Chemistry
Success isn't transactional; it's about relationships. The chemistry between clients, employees, or partners is the intangible force that propels you. Building trust, fostering communication, and cultivating a shared vision create a synergy. Successful businesses recognise that real relationships fuel growth.
Cost
A pragmatic consideration of cost anchors a business in reality. Effective cost management ensures sustainability and profitability. Striking the right balance between quality and efficiency, smart financial stewardship is the guardian of longevity, shielding businesses from uncertainties and positioning them as resilient ‘players’. And for consulting businesses like mine, putting a price on what you do is not a race to the bottom.
Taxi Studio has never been accused of being cheap. And that’s just the way we like it.
Focussing on Capability, Chemistry, and Cost, successful businesses find equilibrium and stand a chance of sustained success.
Be aware though: the trifecta is not a checklist. It's a philosophy that propels businesses toward excellence, ensuring they not only weather storms but thrive in the ever-evolving business ecosystem. By paying close attention to these three simple things, a business will not only stand a better chance of surviving the start up phase – it will flourish, becoming an enduring force that can shape industries and leave an indelible mark on the design/creative/business landscape.
How do you approach a brief when you get it?
It depends on the brief. Some client briefs are incredibly buttoned down, brief, well written and the problem to solve is clear and compelling. For briefs that fall into the other category, we’ve developed a brilliantly simple methodology/process/system that takes ‘not-briefs’ and distils them into sharp, focused briefs.
Tell me about a tricky work-related challenge
There are so many challenges involved in running any business. The headline act in our nearly 22 years of trading was navigating Covid. The one thing that helped us enormously was our company values: Live Fearless. Play Fair. Form Real Relationships. We knew that what we did during that period, the actions we took, would define us. Our values guided us at every turn ensuring that we did right by our people.
Why did you decide to become a B Corp?
Our company values are aligned to B Corp’s vision, so it made sense to seek accreditation and make official that we are in the business of doing good within the context of ‘selling stuff ‘to people.
How inclusive is the design industry in 2024?
Not as inclusive as it needs to be. DE&I is the hot topic, some client organisations are mandating that suppliers redress the balance within their own organisations, which is incentive enough to make a strident effort. The issue is at grass roots level. Not enough emphasis is placed on creativity within the curriculum as a career path.
Who's your dream client?
I don’t have one with respect to brands I’d love to work on. I place greater value on the people you work with, colleagues and clients.
What career advice would you give your younger self?
Live Fearless. Play Fair. Form Real Relationships.
Which project are you most proud of?
We’ve just self-published a book to commemorate Taxi Studio’s 21st birthday, it’s probably that.
