These ingenious billboards put an artistic twist on famous iPhone ads

By Joe Foley
published

Pencils can be sharper than camera phones.

Billboards showing hyper realisticpencil drawings for Faber-Castell
(Image credit: Faber-Castell / DAVID São Paulo)

Apple's "Shot On iPhone” campaign has been showcasing the prowess of its smartphone camera tech since the launch of iPhone 6 way back in 2015. The simple but effective approach has perhaps done more than any of the tech blurb presented at each iPhone launch event, highlighting the iPhone's camera capabilities by combining a basic statement of fact with captivating imagery to show rather than tell.

Now the same approach is being used to highlight the image capturing qualities of a much older tech. "Shot On Faber-Castell" features images drawn with the art supplies brand's pencils, some of which make it to our pick of the best pencils for artists.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

