These ingenious billboards put an artistic twist on famous iPhone ads

Apple's "Shot On iPhone” campaign has been showcasing the prowess of its smartphone camera tech since the launch of iPhone 6 way back in 2015. The simple but effective approach has perhaps done more than any of the tech blurb presented at each iPhone launch event, highlighting the iPhone's camera capabilities by combining a basic statement of fact with captivating imagery to show rather than tell.
Now the same approach is being used to highlight the image capturing qualities of a much older tech. "Shot On Faber-Castell" features images drawn with the art supplies brand's pencils, some of which make it to our pick of the best pencils for artists.
Faber-Castell's campaign is the work of DAVID São Paulo and is appears in various out-of-home (OOH) and Metro locations in the Brazilian city. And I have to say, the images completely stand up against Apple's. Although they rely on Apple's own campaign in the interpretation, the pieces are perhaps even stronger since the caption is more surprising.
With Apple's ads, it's clear that we're looking at a digital image. While it might be impressive that the images were captured using a phone, it's still a camera. But with Faber-Castell's clever twist on the idea, the hyper realistic pencil drawings may make us think we're looking at a photograph at first glance.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.