Meta's Llama 3 introduces the fastest AI image generation we've seen

By Joe Foley
published

And it's coming to WhatsApp.

Not remotely dissuaded by the hiccups with the launch of AI stickers in Facebook with Llama 2 last year (remember those gun-toting Super Marios?), Meta is showcasing the capabilities of its new model, Llama 3, with real-time AI image generation in WhatsApp. 

Open source and free for both research and commercial use, Llama 3 is being billed as the best free large language model, surpassing Microsoft's Co-Pilot and Google's Gemini. Part of its strength is its integration in widely used Meta apps, including WhatsApp. And that integration now involves super-fast image generation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles